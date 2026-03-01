Predicting Landing Spots for Arizona State's Top Draft Prospects

TEMPE -- The 2026 NFL draft is now less than two months away from taking place - with Arizona State becoming one of the main points of focus heading into the event on April 23.

Arizona State sent four different players to the Scouting Combine over the last several days, with each of the prospects impressing in different manners in Indianapolis.

Arizona State on SI selects the most likely landing spots for each of the players that took part in activities over the last several days.

Jordyn Tyson - Kansas City Chiefs

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Arizona State wideout Jordyn Tyson (WO40) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Tyson has seen no shortage of interest in Indianapolis - as the receiver has met with the Chiefs, Buffalo Bills, Pittsburgh Steelers, and numerous other teams.

There are very few franchises that would not serve as a strong fit for Tyson, but Kansas City certainly appears to be the most optimal of all. Kansas City has been mocked to select Notre Dame's Jeremiyah Love by many, but the running back enjoyed an incredible day on Saturday in on-field drills that might boost draft stock.

This leaves the Chiefs in the likely position to either select a receiver or a prospect at a premium position on the defensive side of the ball - Tyson would very likely be the best pick available if the All-Big 12 talent doesn't get selected by the New York Giants or Cleveland Browns in the top six.

Max Iheanachor - Philadelphia Eagles

Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Arizona State offensive lineman Max Iheanachor (OL29) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Iheanachor has been one of the most conspicuous risers up draft boards in recent weeks behind an incredible performance in the Senior Bowl and more awareness of the production that the right tackle has put together over the last two full seasons as a starter.

Iheanachor's football career began just five years ago - the growth shown by the prospect over the years only validates that there is much more potential to reach a completely new gear at the NFL level.

Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Arizona State offensive lineman Max Iheanachor (OL29) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

The native of Nigeria officially met with the Detroit Lions and Philadelphia Eagles over the week - both of which are in need of tackles, due to each franchise rostering a veteran lineman that has potential to retire in the near future.

Ultimately, the Lions selecting earlier in the first round gives them the first opportunity to scoop up the potential star talent that has flashed star talent.

Keith Abney II - Seattle Seahawks

This one might sting for those that crossover between being Arizona State and Arizona Cardinals fans.

Abney is widely considered to be a round two or three prospect come April, but is certainly a potential late round one selection at the end of the day. Sure, there are reasons to subdue expectations as far as a draft ceiling is concerned - largely due to a smaller-than-typical frame for a boundary cornerback.

The destination that makes the most sense at the tail end of the first round is Seattle, who has potential to lose starting cornerback Tariq Woolen - which opens up a spot alongside Devon Witherspoon as one of two outside starters.

There's little doubt that Abney is an ideal schematic fit in Mike MaCdonald's defense and would prove to be a bargain addition for the defending Super Bowl champions.

Keyshaun Elliott - Washington Commanders

Elliott is the most difficult player to pinpoint as far as a solidified top fit goes, but he will likely be a day three pick that thrills whatever franchise takes a chance on him.

One of the most pronounced leaders of the Arizona State defense over the last two seasons would fulfill a major need for many franchises that are in need of versatile, cost-controlled players on a controllable contract. Elliott is an extremely well rounded linebacker that provides run support, coverage in a pinch, and a surprising upside as a pass rusher. Elliott is also very likely to be more than willing to play special teams, which would make adding the veteran all the more intriguing.

Elliott ultimately seems to be a strong fit with the Commanders, as Dan Quinn has an affinity for his archetype of linebacker, and Bobby Wagner is quite likely to depart in free agency.

Read more on the bold strategy that head coach Bobby Hurley employed with comments on 1/21 here , and on why Arizona State may have saved the season with the win over Cincinnati on Saturday here ..

Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page when you click right here .