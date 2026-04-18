Predicting Next Breakout NFL Prospects From Arizona State

TEMPE -- The 2026 NFL Draft is officially less than one week away from taking place in Pittsburgh, where at least four former members of the Arizona State Sun Devils will find themselves selected during the three-day event.

The Sun Devils that are now going pro are laying the foundation for future players out of the program and are showing that it is entirely possible for ASU to be a consistent factor in the draft.

Arizona State wide receiver Jaren Hamilton (16) runs after a catch during a spring practice at Kajikawa practice fields in Tempe, Ariz. on April 14, 2026. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This raises the question about which Arizona State players in 2026 are best equipped to be the next to take part in building this lineage?

Current Sun Devils such as C.J. Fite, Omarion Miller, and Reed Harris are already well-established as legitimate high level NFL prospects - which rising standouts are next beyond that trio?

Arizona State defensive lineman Zac Swanson (92) warms up during a spring practice at Kajikawa practice fields in Tempe, Ariz. on April 14, 2026. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Rodney Bimage Jr.

Bimage has been frequently tabbed as the next Arizona State DB to make a significant push to the NFL, including by the now NFL-bound Keith Abney II.

The Texas native fully broke out in the 2025 season - particularly in Big 12 play - behind ever-improving ball skills, a boosted sense of confidence, and receiving more opportunities.

Oct 25, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils defensive back Rodney Bimage Jr. (0) against the Houston Cougars at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Now, Bimage is ready to fully capitalize on being a presumed starting player and is poised to take over from where Abney left off.

Owen Long

Long feels to be a spiritual successor to Keyshaun Elliott in many ways.

The former Colorado State standout paced the nation in total tackles during the 2025 season and was the third-highest rated player that Arizona State signed via the transfer portal.

Colorado State football player Owen Long during practice on Tuesday, April 22, 2025. | Kevin Lytle/The Coloradoan / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Long's strong, compact frame, cerebral approach to the game, and conspicuous impact play-to-play are sure to be areas that eventually transform him into an enticing prospect at the next level.

Arizona State quarterback Cutter Boley (8) during practice on March 24, 2026, at Kajikawa Practice Fields in Tempe. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Cutter Boley

Boley is very much a wild card in this conversation, as an up-and-down redshirt freshman season at Kentucky wouldn't lend much credence here, but context is needed in this case.

Boley was largely set up to fail in Lexington, playing behind a coaching staff that was in disarray and an offensive line that was arguably the weakest in the SEC.

Cutter Boley (#8 QB) during ASU football practice at Kajikawa Practice fields in Tempe, Arizona, on March 19, 2026. | Mark Henle/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Kentucky native's 6'5" frame, exemplary arm talent that has already been displayed in game action, and functional athleticism are all areas that should draw in scouts - his ultimate rise up draft boards is up to whether he takes his game to the next level surrounded by stronger infrastructure.