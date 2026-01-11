Predicting Where Former Arizona State Star Lands

TEMPE -- The Sam Leavitt saga has been one that has split the Arizona State fanbase.

While some have been steadfast in bringing up the contributions that the two-year star poured into the program, others have been emphatic in pointing out the optics of the exit appearing less-than-ideal in a point of critique.

Regardless, the Sun Devils have moved on - with Kentucky transfer Cutter Boley and Michigan transfer Mikey Keense being the two exterior options that were brought in to signify a new era.

Now, Leavitt continues to seek a new college home for what might be his last season of collegiate football - Arizona State on SI makes sense of it all below.

Confirmed Visits - LSU, Tennessee, Miami

Leavitt's first visit came with Boley's former school in Kentucky, but the Wildcats have seemingly moved on by signing Notre Dame transfer Kenny Minchey.

LSU has made sense as a destination in recent weeks, with the presence of Lane Kiffin and the ironic twist of Jayden Daniels going from Arizona State to winning a Heisman Trophy with the Tigers as points of focus. It wouldn't be a shock to see Leavitt heavily consider the SEC power.

Tennessee reportedly attempted to pry Leavitt away from the Sun Devils last spring and failed. This time, they loom as a relative "sleeper" - the redshirt sophomore even spent two days in Knoxville. This is a situation that is "wait-and-see", as the Volunteers are still waiting to see what comes of QB Joey Aguilar's pitch to receive more eligibility.

Sep 26, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) celebrates win with wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) against the TCU Horned Frogs at Mountain America Stadium, Home of the ASU Sun Devils. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Reiner-Imagn Images | Jacob Reiner-Imagn Images

Miami is another spot that has made sense, as senior Carson Beck will be playing his final game of his collegiate career on January 19. No state income tax, the allure of joining Cam Ward and Beck as potential major risers on NFL draft boards, and playing for a storied program are all major drawing points.

Expected Visit - Oregon

Oregon is the complicated potential landing spot.

There is still a bit of uncertainty surrounding what Oregon's Dante Moore decided to do pertaining to entering the 2026 draft, so the Ducks must stand pat until a firm decision is made.

It's simple to see why an Oregon native would be drawn to play for what has become a storied franchise that now has a phenomenal track record of developing quarterbacks.

Verdict: Leavitt Lands With Oregon

There's absolutely nothing firm about this prediction, but Oregon makes the most sense - with the caveat that Moore decides to go pro.

