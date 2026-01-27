Previewing Eventful Week Ahead for Molly Miller, Arizona State Basketball

TEMPE -- Molly Miller's Arizona State basketball program started off the 2025-26 season in a historic manner, starting off 15-0 in the process.

The combination of gritty defense, unmatched teammwork, and timely shot making resulted in a start that every program desires to attain - although it hasn't always been smooth sailing since the lengthy undefeated start.

The team has now lost two of their last four games, including dropping the pair of road games that they faced last week (53-43 loss to ranked West Virginia on Wednesday, and 66-64 loss to Cincinnati on Saturday) - this has started to spark concerns as to whether the 15-0 start was sustainable or not.

Now, Miller's squad will be tested with two games at home in the week ahead in games that should be winnable - Arizona State on SI provides a brief synopsis on both matchups below.

Wednesday: Arizona

Arizona is just a few seasons removed from an appearance in the NCAA national championship game under coach Adia Barnes. Barnes departed to Southern Methodist after last season, forcing Arizona to find a new coach. The program settled on former Buffalo coach Becky Burke, who has been unable to replicate the immediate success that Miller has at this point.

Arizona currently sits at 10-9 overall and 1-7 in the Big 12, which places them 15th - ahead of only Houston. Senior guards Mickayla Perdue (17.0 PPG) and Noelani Cornfield (7.2 APG) have provided some reason for Wildcat fans to stay engaged, but it has been a less-than-ideal start to league play for Arizona.

Arizona-Arizona State is set for a tip time of 6:30 P.M. MST on Wednesday night from Desert Financial Arena in Tempe.

Sunday: Kansas State

Arizona State continues the three-game stretch of playing at home against Kansas State in what should serve as another winnable game.

While Kansas State is tied with Arizona State in the Big 12 standings (4-4), they are 11-10 overall and have struggled to display a level of consistency that would be expected of a true Big 12 contender

Kansas State averages a shade under 70 points per game, although junior guard Taryn Sides averages over 13 of those points - shooting 41% from three-point range in the process.

Arizona State and Kansas State are poised to wrap up an eventful weekend in Tempe on Sunday afternoon, with tip time set for 2 P.M. MST.

