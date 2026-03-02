Previewing Final Week of Regular Season for Arizona State Basketball

TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils (15-14, 6-10 Big 12) are officially transitioning into the final week of the 2025-26 regular season following a 73-60 win over the Utah Utes on Saturday afternoon.

The Sun Devils are continuing to attempt to posture themselves in a more favorable position in the Big 12 tournament bracket, but have two incredibly challenging matchups that serve as roadblocks to settling into the most optimal spot.

Senior point guard Moe Odum still vehemently believes that the Sun Devils have the ability to shock the college basketball world - which was something that was touched upon following the game. Now, Arizona State on SI examines what is ahead of the team over the last two contests.

Feb 28, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils head coach Bobby Hurley against the Utah Utes in the first half at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Tuesday: Kansas

Kansas has had quite the season.

The Jayhawks have picked up key wins over Tennessee, NC State, Iowa State, Texas Tech, BYU, Arizona, and Houston - but have countered those triumphs with numerous confounding losses.

Kansas Jayhawks head coach Bill Self looks out at his players after a play against Arizona State Sun Devils in the second half of the game inside Allen Fieldhouse Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025. | Evert Nelson/The Capital-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

One of the other topics that has gripped the college basketball world has surrounded Darryn Peterson's injury saga. The projected number one overall pick in the 2026 NBA draft has been available on an inconsistent basis due to a nagging hamstring injury, which has added to the overall mystique of this team.

While Peterson is a game-changing talent, the Jayhawks are much more than one player. Guards Tre White/Melvin Council Jr. and bigs Flory Bidunga/Bryson Tiller provide vital support that makes this Kansas squad very dangerous heading into the month of March.

Arizona State and Kansas are set to square off at 7 P.M. MST on Tuesday night in what is senior night for several Sun Devils.

Saturday: @ Iowa State

Iowa State is an absolute force in the Big 12 and country as a whole despite losing at home for the first time this season to Texas Tech on Saturday.

The Cyclones have turned into one of the powerhouses of the Big 12 under T.J. Otzelberger, with this particular team possessing an immense amount of depth and shotmaking. Iowa State employs eight regular rotation players, average 82.5 points per game, and shoot 39% from three-point range as a team. Second-year forward Joshua Jefferson has potential to be the biggest foil to Arizona State in this game, as the senior averages 16.8 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 5.2 assists per game while serving as a reliable floor-spacer.

Arizona State and Iowa State are slated to take on one another at noon MST on Saturday.

Read more on the bold strategy that head coach Bobby Hurley employed with comments on 1/21 here , and on why Arizona State may have saved the season with the win over Cincinnati on Saturday here

