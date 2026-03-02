One Last Shot: Arizona State’s Season Hangs on Senior Night

Arizona State kept its season alive with a 73–60 win over Utah. It wasn’t perfect. It wasn’t dominant from start to finish. But it was necessary. After falling behind 14–5 early, the Sun Devils steadied themselves and did what they had to do.

Now comes the real test : Kansas at home.

This isn’t just another ranked opponent walking into Desert Financial Arena.

This is Senior Night. This is momentum versus doubt. This is where the season either turns into something memorable or quietly fades away.

A Flashback to 2018

The last time Kansas came to Tempe was in December 2018. The Jayhawks were ranked No. 1 in the country.

Arizona State pulled off the upset, winning 85–77. That team had energy, confidence, and a belief that they could beat anyone.

That memory matters.

Fans remember that night. The building was loud. The atmosphere felt big. And for one night, Arizona State basketball felt nationally relevant.

Now Kansas is coming back. Different roster. Same pressure.

The Star Power Factor

Kansas brings real firepower.

Freshman phenom Darren Peterson, who many believe could be th e No. 1 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft , will likely only play in Tempe once. Bill Self is still one of the best coaches in college basketball. The roster is deep. The talent is real.

For Arizona State fans, this is a chance to see elite basketball up close. But for the Sun Devils, it’s bigger than that.

It’s an opportunity.

Beat Kansas, and suddenly the entire conversation changes. Instead of talking about what went wrong this season, you’re talking about a team that just added a signature win at the perfect time.

The Emotional Edge

Senior Night always carries emotion.

Players who have battled through injuries, tough losses, and long road trips will step onto that court knowing it’s their last home game.

That emotion can go two ways. It can tighten you up or lift you.

Arizona State needs it to lift them.

They’ve already proven they can compete.

They beat Utah when they needed to. They’ve shown flashes against strong teams. The question is consistency. Can they string together two elite performances in one week?

What It Means for Bobby Hurley

Let’s be honest, this stretch isn’t just about players.

If Arizona State somehow beats Kansas and finds a way to win at Iowa State, the entire outlook shifts.

Suddenly, there’s a path . Maybe a small one, but a real one. A Big 12 Tournament run would become believable.

And with that come bigger questions about the program's future and Bobby Hurley’s job security.

But none of that matters if they don’t win Tuesday.

One Night That Could Shift Everything

Kansas at home isn’t just a game. It’s a measuring stick. It’s a memory in the making, one way or the other.

Arizona State has a chance to revive belief.

Now we’ll find out if they can take it.