Previewing Arizona State-West Virginia - Keys, Game Prediction, and More
TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils (6-3, 4-2 Big 12) are seeking to stay alive in the conference title race when they take on the West Virginia Mountaineers (4-6, 2-5) on Saturday.
Arizona State on SI covers all of the vitals for the game below - information surrounding the battle, major storylines to watch, a game prediction, and more.
Game Information
WHO: West Virginia @ Arizona State
WHERE: Mountain America Stadium, Tempe, AZ
WHEN: 11:00 A.M. AZT
TV NETWORK: TNT
The Skinny: West Virginia are winners of two straight games and still have an outside shot of reaching bowl eligibility in year one of the return of Rich Rodriguez to the program.
Freshman quarterback Scotty Fox Jr. has impressed since taking over as the starting quarterback against Texas Christian, having thrown for four touchdowns and running for two more during the stretch. The West Virginia run defense has also been among the best in the Big 12 in recent weeks - having limited Colorado to 51 yards on 38 carries just a week ago.
What to Watch: Arizona State's Offensive Approach
The Sun Devils have potential to take one of two avenues this week - either play an aggressive brand of offense to exert themselves as a better team, or to take a step back and turn this battle into one predicated on field position.
The Sun Devils should take the former path in this game - as QB Jeff Sims made requisite plays against Iowa State and is poised to make more plays against a more porous secondary.
Watch out for WR Jaren Hamilton, who has made several game-breaking catches on the season in this game, as well as the option game between Sims and RB Raleek Brown.
Expect OC Marcus Arroyo to dial up game-changing shots early on and displaying trust in his new starting quarterback.
What to Watch: Rodriguez vs Dillingham
Another battle of high-level coaches in the Big 12 commences this week.
Rodriguez and Dillingham have shown mutual respect for one another recently - both have also shown marked ability to maximize their respective squads in recent weeks.
It will surely be fascinating to see how the two elite program builders approach this chess match and how their teams come out to play for each coach.
X-Factor: Chamon Metayer
This title has potential could go to any number of pass catchers - from Malik McClain, to Hamilton, to Jalen Moss.
Ultimately, Metayer is the major player in this week's contest.
The senior tight end has emerged as a new and improved player - just a year removed from making the All-Big 12 second team a year ago. He has also rapidly risen up draft boards according to numerous sources
Metayer has scored touchdowns in consecutive games and has cleared 50 yards in three straight battles, displaying a renewed explosiveness as a downfield threat while remaining a secure red zone target.
Prediction: Arizona State 34, West Virginia 20
The Sun Devils are being matched up with a West Virginia team that is worlds different from what they were a month ago. The Mountaineers have found a formula to win games in year one of the Rich Rodriguez reunion - clean, penalty-free football, utilizing freshman QB Scotty Fox Jr. in the plus-one/RPO game frequently, and leaning into a stingy run defense.
Fortunately, the Sun Devils have key counters that give them a clear advantage - an opportunistic defense that is a safe bet to make game-changing plays, an offensive line that is coming off of a strong performance against Iowa State, an effective rushing duo in Jeff Sims/Raleek Brown, and a home crowd that will be fired up for the annual homecoming contest. Arizona State wins this game relatively comfortably and keeps their Big 12 title hopes alive.
