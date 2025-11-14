Arizona State Pass Catcher Rising Up Draft Boards
TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils still have a chance to reach the expectations they held going into the 2025 season - as they hold a 4-2 Big 12 record heading into a trio of managable games to close out the regular season.
This output is in the face of numerous well-documented injuries that could have derailed the season - much of this is due to the ample amount of NFL caliber talent that remains.
Among those high-level talents include senior TE Chamon Metayer - who has continued to emerge as one of the best tight ends in the Big 12 over the last two seasons.
Veteran NFL draft expert Mel Kiper Jr. ranked Metayer as the sixth-best prospect at the tight end position in the upcoming April draft.
The 6'5" pass catcher ranks below Oregon's Kenyon Sadiq, Cincinnati's Joe Royer, Ohio State' Max Klare, USC's Lake McRee, and Notre Dame's Eli Raridon.
Arizona State on SI explores various draft-related topics surrounding Metayer and the remainder of the roster below.
What Makes Metayer Strong Prospect?
Metayer is an elite blocker, which makes him an ideal selection for a team that has tendencies to utilize 12 or 13-personnel sets. The Cincinnati transfer has also displayed an immense growth as a versatile receviing threat downfield this season. While he was more of a red-zone threat in 2024, he has shown much more explosiveness after the catch this campaign, while also running deeper route trees.
The senior has an NFL frame, has secure hands in the passing game, as well as having the production to back up the growth - 655 yards and eight touchdowns has firmly established him as a legitimate NFL prospect.
Who Are Other Draft Prospects on ASU Roster?
Metayer, Sam Leavitt, and Jordyn Tyson were the only three players listed as top-10 players at their respective positions in the draft - this simply does not do justice to the overall talent on the roster.
CB Keith Abney II is regularly mentioned as one of the highest-graded cornerbacks in the nation according to various sources and analytics - he also has the film to match the numbers. DL C.J. Fite is labeled as a top-100 prospect according to some, including Pro Football Focus.
Lastly, S Xavion Alford, DL Prince Dorbah, and RT Max Iheanachor are very intirguing wild-card prospects, with Iheanachor in particular garnering potential day two interest in recent months as the season winds down.
