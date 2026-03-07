Previewing What's at Stake for Arizona State vs Iowa State

TEMPE -- In today's episode of the Arizona State Sun Devils Insider Podcast, we take a look at ASU's regular season-ending matchup against #6 Iowa State on the road on Saturday afternoon. We take a look at what's at stake for Arizona State heading into the Big 12 tournament next week.

Below is a partial transcript from head coach Bobby Hurley's press conference after Tuesday's win over #14 Kansas in Tempe.

Hurley' Opening Statement

"It was very emotional game for a lot of reasons, the senior day always is really guys played their hearts out for Arizona State all year. So really, was happy to guys like Moe Odum and Pig Johnson today have the opportunity to have moments, you know, Moe hits with clutch shots, Pig Johnson's five point run was, was really good there, and a much needed time in the game.

ASU Sun Devils guard Moe Odum (5) celebrates with fans after their 70-60 win over the Kansas Jayhawks at Desert Financial Arena in Tempe on March 3, 2026. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

And, you know, the first half was kind of, you know, really like an out of body experience. Some very unusual first half. I thought we played as good a defense as as we played all season in that half, and overall the whole game, minus, you know, the offensive rebounds, we held them to under 30% for the game, which is something that we really haven't done. I don't think we could have beaten anybody on our schedule to two months ago, shooting 32% like I don't care who it is, but we've come a long way, particularly on the defensive end and just really good effort."

On Allen Mukeba's Status

Mar 3, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils forward Allen Mukeba (23) moves the ball against Kansas Jayhawks forward Flory Bidunga (40) in the second half at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"Allen's shaken up. He was actually available to come back in. He landed, you know, hard on his elbow. And I'm sure he's going to be sore tomorrow, but we'll he's, he's got it out and everything. That was a huge play, you know, big steal. And I told him I didn't know he had like that behind the back, dribble in his bag, and he was a heck of a move to get to the basket, and that was a key part of that game. And to you know, so I'm happy for his contributions as a senior as well."

On What's Different With Current Team

"They've been doing that. It's we prioritize high character more than ever this year, with last year's situation at the end. So I think our staff was really considering that as we looked at these kids, and these kids care about the game. They want to play the right way. They, a lot of them are underdogs, like I always was, and that's why I could relate to them in terms of what they're doing."

ASU Sun Devils center Massamba Diop (35) celebrates with fans after their 70-60 win over the Kansas Jayhawks at Desert Financial Arena in Tempe on March 3, 2026. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

