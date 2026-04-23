What to Watch in Months Ahead for Arizona State Football

TEMPE -- Tuesday officially marked the final time that Arizona State does on-field work as a team until late July/early August for fall camp.

The closing of the fourth spring of the Kenny Dillingham era and the segue into the summer will be marked by many questions being answered and a largely new team coming together in full force - there are still a handful of areas to watch as the Sun Devils close out the five-week period.

Arizona State tight end Khamari Anderson (15) makes a catchduring a spring practice at Kajikawa practice fields in Tempe, Ariz. on April 14, 2026. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Khamari Anderson's Status

Anderson departed Saturday's scrimmage with what appeared to be an ankle injury. Nothing is clear regarding his status for Tuesday and beyond, but it is certainly a crucial talking point, as he is currently in competition to be the Sun Devils' starting tight end in week one.

Arizona State tight ends Anthony Miller (85) and Khamari Anderson (15) during a spring practice at Kajikawa practice fields in Tempe, Ariz. on April 14, 2026. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Kentucky transfer played well during offseason programs in 2025, but fell behind Cameron Harpole in the two-deep with Chamon Metayer already established as the starter. Now, Anderson is locked in with AJ Ia, Anthony Miller, and Kristian Ingman for playing time - his status is crucial moving into the ramp-up to the season.

Will MyKeil Gardner Build Out Positive Momentum Into Summer?

Gardner is now back on the field, roughly eight months removed from an Achilles tear - the Oregon transfer and Arizona native has made a mark since returning to the field in recent weeks.

Arizona State defensive linemen MyKeil Gardner (93), left, and Jacob Rich Kongaika (98) train during football practice at Kajikawa practice fields in Tempe on Aug 1, 2025. | Cheryl Evans/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Gardner's disruptive play, availability, and clear return of burst have fully entrenched him as a contender to start alongside C.J. Fite on the interior defensive line - especially considering Zac Swanson has missed most of spring himself.

Final Impressions for Quarterbacks

The quarterback battle has been one that has been a steady focus following the departure of Sam Leavitt for the better part of three months - the results have been a bit mixed to this point, but the highs have been very impressive.

Del Valle alum Jake Fette, an incoming Arizona State freshman, throws the ball as Arizona State warms up before facing Duke in the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl at Sun Bowl Stadium in El Paso, Texas, on Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025. | Gaby Velasquez/ El Paso Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Cutter Boley has remained the wire-to-wire favorite to be the starting QB come week one throughout spring, but he absolutely needs a strong practice to close out the past month. True freshman Jake Fette has been a pleasant surprise during spring and appears poised to compete for the backup spot - if not to be the outright starter.

Mikey Keene has been a steadying hand within the room thus far in his own right, but he needs to stack practices that separate himself from Boley - ditto for Cam Dyer, who has flashed a fair amount, but has also fallen behind the other three over time.