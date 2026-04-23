What to Watch in Months Ahead for Arizona State Football
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TEMPE -- Tuesday officially marked the final time that Arizona State does on-field work as a team until late July/early August for fall camp.
The closing of the fourth spring of the Kenny Dillingham era and the segue into the summer will be marked by many questions being answered and a largely new team coming together in full force - there are still a handful of areas to watch as the Sun Devils close out the five-week period.
Khamari Anderson's Status
Anderson departed Saturday's scrimmage with what appeared to be an ankle injury. Nothing is clear regarding his status for Tuesday and beyond, but it is certainly a crucial talking point, as he is currently in competition to be the Sun Devils' starting tight end in week one.
The Kentucky transfer played well during offseason programs in 2025, but fell behind Cameron Harpole in the two-deep with Chamon Metayer already established as the starter. Now, Anderson is locked in with AJ Ia, Anthony Miller, and Kristian Ingman for playing time - his status is crucial moving into the ramp-up to the season.
Will MyKeil Gardner Build Out Positive Momentum Into Summer?
Gardner is now back on the field, roughly eight months removed from an Achilles tear - the Oregon transfer and Arizona native has made a mark since returning to the field in recent weeks.
Gardner's disruptive play, availability, and clear return of burst have fully entrenched him as a contender to start alongside C.J. Fite on the interior defensive line - especially considering Zac Swanson has missed most of spring himself.
Final Impressions for Quarterbacks
The quarterback battle has been one that has been a steady focus following the departure of Sam Leavitt for the better part of three months - the results have been a bit mixed to this point, but the highs have been very impressive.
Cutter Boley has remained the wire-to-wire favorite to be the starting QB come week one throughout spring, but he absolutely needs a strong practice to close out the past month. True freshman Jake Fette has been a pleasant surprise during spring and appears poised to compete for the backup spot - if not to be the outright starter.
Mikey Keene has been a steadying hand within the room thus far in his own right, but he needs to stack practices that separate himself from Boley - ditto for Cam Dyer, who has flashed a fair amount, but has also fallen behind the other three over time.
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Kevin Hicks is an Arizona State alumni and now serves as the Arizona State Beat Writer On SI.