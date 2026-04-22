Projecting Arizona State's Tight End Depth Chart

TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils are still working towards figuring out the outcome of several compelling position battles as spring football is set to come to a close.

While quarterback, running back, and other positions are at the forefront of fans' minds, Kenny Dillingham must also evaluate the under-discussed groups, including tight end.

Arizona State Sun Devils TE coach Jason Mohns instructs his players during spring football practice at the Kajikawa practice fields in Tempe on March 16, 2023. Ncaa Football Asu Spring Football Practice | Cheryl Evans/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

TE coach Jason Mohns has done an exceptional job of fleshing out the position over his three-plus years in the role, but 2026 might prove to be his most significant challenge to this point, as he has to replace the two-deep from the previous campaign.

Follow Arizona State's projection of how the group is stacking up as of Tuesday below.

1. AJ Ia

Oct 25, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils tight end AJ Ia (14) against the Houston Cougars at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Ia is the current front-runner to start after redshirting his freshman season, but there is nothing set in stone, and the potential to utilize two running back sets would throw a wrench in how much he sees the field.

Still, Ia's four-star status in the class of 2025 and physical talent are undeniable. He has also clearly improved from a technical aspect and as a blocker, which serves him well. Ultimately, the California native needs a strong fall camp to solidify this standing.

Arizona State tight end Khamari Anderson (15) makes a catchduring a spring practice at Kajikawa practice fields in Tempe, Ariz. on April 14, 2026. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

2. Khamari Anderson

Anderson is a fellow second-year Sun Devil who has been locked into this battle. While the Kentucky transfer may not possess the explosiveness that Ia does, he is a consistent performer in practice and still holds an edge in overall experience.

Arizona State’s Khamari Anderson (15) celebrates his touchdown against Duke in the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl at Sun Bowl Stadium in El Paso, Texas, on Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025. | Gaby Velasquez/ El Paso Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It will be fascinating to see Anderson's prognosis in the midst of the battle, as he suffered what appeared to be an ankle injury during Saturday's scrimmage. The hope is that he will not be sidelined for much time at all, but it remains to be seen.

Mar 3, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils head football coach Kenny Dillingham in attendance against the Kansas Jayhawks at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

3. Anthony Miller

Miller has helped his case to earn a starting spot (or serious playing time) more than many newcomers on the roster in recent weeks, but his status as a newcomer places him at third here for the time being.

Miller's size, blocking prowess, and hefty experience for a playoff-bound Tulane squad help his case - as does his better-than-expected fluidity as a route runner.

Arizona State tight ends Anthony Miller (85) and Khamari Anderson (15) during a spring practice at Kajikawa practice fields in Tempe, Ariz. on April 14, 2026. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

4. Kristian Ingman

Ingman brought an impressive season as a receiver in 2025 at Portland State to the table and has flashed moments of brilliance in his own right.

At the end of the day, someone has to be slotted into the last spot, and Ingman is the victim here despite his talent being evident as well. He will certainly have a chance to climb up the depth chart in the fall, but the TE position remains one of the most slept-on in Tempe in terms of sheer volume of quality players being at the spot.