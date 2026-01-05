Meet ASU’s Most Underrated Football Coach

It is no secret that ASU Sun Devil Head Coach Kenny Dillingham has established quite an amazing coaching staff. From the likes of Brian Ward and Hines Ward, there is a lot of great names. However there is one name Jason Mohns who is the tight end and assistant coach for ASU. Mohns does an amazing job and his accomplishments deserve a respect.

Mohns's time coaching ASU Players

2024

Players under Mohns have been great so far and have seen a huge amount of success. For example, tight end Chamon Metayer, who just declared for the NFL Draft, had a pretty nice career this past year. Metayer developed into ne of ASU's more reliable targets in the passing game. Metayer had 375 yards which was third for ASU leading in receiver, which is below Jordyn Tyson and Malik McClain.

Nov 1, 2025; Ames, Iowa, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils tight end Chamon Metayer (7) catches a pass against the Iowa State Cyclones during the first half at Jack Trice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-Imagn Images | Reese Strickland-Imagn Images

Metayer was a player who played with great size and speed. Metayer not only played well when Leavitt was a Sun Devil, however, when Jeff Sims came in, he also produced pretty well. Against Iowa State, Metayer had a great game. He had 6 catches for 68 yards. Metayer was a player who was effective all over the field. From the endzone to the middle of the field, Metayer was a great player for Marcus Arroyo's offense.

2023

In 2023, ASU's tight end was Jalin Conyers, who was good for second in receiving for ASU that season with a total of 362 yards.

Feb 28, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Texas Tech tight end Jalin Conyers (TE04) runs in the 40 yard dash during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Overall, at ASU Mohns has done a great job developing talent at the tight end position and it will be exciting to see the future of the position under Mohns with the Sun Devils. Mohns could also be a potential new offensive coordinator candidate if current ASU OC Marcus Arroyo were to leave.

Assistant Coach

Unlike tight ends, it is a bit harder to categorize the success that Mohns had as an assitant coach, as there is not one specifc position. However, as an Assistant Coach, Mohns should be credited with the success that ASU has had recently such as winning the Big 12 last year and having a pretty good season this year with some big wins such as over Texas Tech and Iowa State.

Arizona State tight end coach Jason Mohns watches his tight ends during a practice at the Verde Dickey Dome in Tempe on Aug. 19, 2025. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Mohns's time coaching at Saguaro

Saying that Mohns was excellent at Saguaro would be putting it lightly. Mohns had an amazing run at Saguaro. During that time, Mohns won an impressive and outstanding amount of 7 championships. Mohns at Saguaro proved that he is able to be an excellent coach time and time again and is the definition of consistency.

Overall, Mohns has done an awesome job coaching at any level and it will be exciting to see his future.

