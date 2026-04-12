One Question Is Hanging Over Sun Devils Basketball

Right now, Arizona State Sun Devils men's basketball isn’t just focused on who they can add in the transfer portal; they’re fighting to keep the players they already have.

And honestly, that might matter even more. This offseason isn’t just about rebuilding. It’s about identity.

The Portal Isn’t Always About Leaving

ASU Sun Devils center Massamba Diop (35) celebrates his 3-pointer against the Kansas Jayhawks at Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, on March 3, 2026. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Many fans see players enter the transfer portal and immediately assume they’re gone. But that’s not always true. For Arizona State, several key players still have a real chance to return.

Take players like Massamba Diop and Noah Meeusen. Both entered the portal, but neither has completely shut the door on coming back. That’s huge.

Mar 3, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils center Massamba Diop (35) against the Kansas Jayhawks at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Diop, especially, is interesting. He used a “do not contact” tag, which limits who can reach out to him. That actually increases the chances he stays, because he’s not exploring a wide market. If Arizona State gives him a strong offer, they could realistically keep him.

Why Keeping Diop Would Be Massive

Feb 21, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils center Massamba Diop (35) reacts after a play against the Baylor Bears during the second half at Paul and Alejandra Foster Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

If I’m being honest, keeping Diop should be the top priority. He’s not just a good player; he could be the face of the team. He already has a connection with the fans, and he’s shown flashes of being a dominant presence.

If he stays, Arizona State instantly has a centerpiece to build around. And here’s the thing: leaving isn’t always the better move. At a bigger program, Diop could just become another name on the roster. At Arizona State, he could be the guy. That matters.

Meeusen Is the Underrated Factor

ASU Sun Devils guard Noah Meeusen (15) drives past Kansas Jayhawks guard Bryson Tiller (15) at Desert Financial Arena in Tempe on March 3, 2026. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Noah Meeusen might actually be the most underrated piece in all of this. He doesn’t always get the attention, but his defense and versatility are huge. He can guard multiple positions, handle the ball, and contribute in different ways.

Players like that are hard to replace. The problem? He might get a better deal somewhere else. That’s the reality of college basketball now. Sometimes it’s not about fit, it’s about money. If Arizona State wants to keep him, they’ll have to compete.

The Trouet Decision Feels Like a Coin Flip

Mar 10, 2026; Kansas City, MO, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils forward Santiago Trouet (1) drives during the first half against the Baylor Bears at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

Santiago Trouet is probably the toughest one to predict. He had ups and downs last season, but when he was at his best, he made a real impact. His rebounding, energy, and late-season improvement showed how valuable he can be.

Still, he’s not a perfect fit in every system, and with new players possibly coming in, his role could change. That’s why this situation feels like a 50/50 decision.

Retention Over Recruiting

Mar 20, 2025; Cleveland, OH, USA; St. Mary's Gaels head coach Randy Bennett talk to the media before practice at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Everyone talks about recruiting and portal additions, but for Arizona State, keeping their core might be the difference between competing and rebuilding. If they lose everyone, they’re starting over. But if they keep even two or three key guys? That changes everything.

In today’s college basketball world, winning isn’t just about who you bring in…It’s about who you can convince to stay.