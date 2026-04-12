One Question Is Hanging Over Sun Devils Basketball
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Right now, Arizona State Sun Devils men's basketball isn’t just focused on who they can add in the transfer portal; they’re fighting to keep the players they already have.
And honestly, that might matter even more. This offseason isn’t just about rebuilding. It’s about identity.
The Portal Isn’t Always About Leaving
Many fans see players enter the transfer portal and immediately assume they’re gone. But that’s not always true. For Arizona State, several key players still have a real chance to return.
Take players like Massamba Diop and Noah Meeusen. Both entered the portal, but neither has completely shut the door on coming back. That’s huge.
Diop, especially, is interesting. He used a “do not contact” tag, which limits who can reach out to him. That actually increases the chances he stays, because he’s not exploring a wide market. If Arizona State gives him a strong offer, they could realistically keep him.
Why Keeping Diop Would Be Massive
If I’m being honest, keeping Diop should be the top priority. He’s not just a good player; he could be the face of the team. He already has a connection with the fans, and he’s shown flashes of being a dominant presence.
If he stays, Arizona State instantly has a centerpiece to build around. And here’s the thing: leaving isn’t always the better move. At a bigger program, Diop could just become another name on the roster. At Arizona State, he could be the guy. That matters.
Meeusen Is the Underrated Factor
Noah Meeusen might actually be the most underrated piece in all of this. He doesn’t always get the attention, but his defense and versatility are huge. He can guard multiple positions, handle the ball, and contribute in different ways.
Players like that are hard to replace. The problem? He might get a better deal somewhere else. That’s the reality of college basketball now. Sometimes it’s not about fit, it’s about money. If Arizona State wants to keep him, they’ll have to compete.
The Trouet Decision Feels Like a Coin Flip
Santiago Trouet is probably the toughest one to predict. He had ups and downs last season, but when he was at his best, he made a real impact. His rebounding, energy, and late-season improvement showed how valuable he can be.
Still, he’s not a perfect fit in every system, and with new players possibly coming in, his role could change. That’s why this situation feels like a 50/50 decision.
Retention Over Recruiting
Everyone talks about recruiting and portal additions, but for Arizona State, keeping their core might be the difference between competing and rebuilding. If they lose everyone, they’re starting over. But if they keep even two or three key guys? That changes everything.
In today’s college basketball world, winning isn’t just about who you bring in…It’s about who you can convince to stay.
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Lizzie Vargas attends Pasadena City College, pursuing a career in sports journalism. As a lifelong Raiders fan, she's excited to combine my passion for sports with storytelling that brings the sports world to life.