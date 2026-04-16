Significance of Recent Arizona State Transfer Portal Developments

TEMPE -- In today's episode of the Arizona State Sun Devils Insider Podcast, we take a look at how significant it is that the men's basketball program has been making inroads with coveted players in the transfer portal over the last several days.

Watch Today's Full Episode Below

Sun Devils Establishing as Recruiting Force

The transfer portal has already yielded three commitments, including former four-star forward Marcus Vaughns, who is originally from Australia. That was simply a glimpse at what may be in store for the Sun Devils.

Fellow Australian Joel Foxwell (PG, Portland) seems to be gaining steam as a legitimate option for Randy Bennett, which would show that the head coach is open to adding premium shot creators to his roster, while Trevan Leonhardt exhibits that Bennett will also shoot in the middle for players who are especially strong in certain areas of their game.

Jan 31, 2026; Spokane, Washington, USA; Saint Mary's Gaels forward Paulius Murauskas (23) shoots the ball against Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Jalen Warley (8) in the second half at McCarthey Athletic Center. Gonzaga Bulldogs won 73-65. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images | James Snook-Imagn Images

Paulius Murauskas ultimately is the biggest prize of the cycle. The former Saint Mary's forward was an All-WCC selection this past season and is a top-10 player in the portal. Earning a pledge from the elite Lithuanian talent would be massive for the program in two different ways.

One, it would display that Bennett still has gravitas as a coach. That players respect him and own a sense of loyalty to his mission. That he is the coach who unlocks areas of their games that weren't previously around. This is inherently something that positively accrues, not much different from Arizona State football's reputation in the same light, being watched over by Kenny Dillingham .

Mar 21, 2024; Spokane, WA, USA; St. Mary's Gaels coach Randy Bennett at a press conference at Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The other vital outcome of earning a commitment from Murauskas would be in the program making a statement on the recruiting trail, as the Sun Devils are competing with Louisville, Kentucky, and UConn for his services. The program beating out three storied competitors would put the rest of the nation on notice that Arizona State is to be reckoned with when attacking the portal every March.

Roster Shaping Up To Be Built as Hoped

Arizona State's roster for 2026-27 is looking promising at the moment - much of this is due to Bennett's vision already taking shape. It's fairly clear that the team is being built to be athletic, long, malleable defensively, and possessing the ability to space the floor. The Sun Devils are quite possibly looking at their first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2023 in the season to come.