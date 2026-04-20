Ranking Arizona State's Early Transfer Portal Additions

TEMPE -- It's been nearly two full weeks since the end of the 2025-26 college basketball season, which served as a perfect segue into the transfer portal season that would always predict how Arizona State's roster would look heading into the next campaign.

First-year head coach Randy Bennett has added four players to the 2026-27 Sun Devil roster to this point, while Bryce Ford, Andrija Grbovic, and Vijay Wallace appear to be more likely than not to return next season.

ASU Sun Devils guard Bryce Ford (4) drives past Oklahoma Sooners guard Nijel Pack (9) at Mortgage Matchup Center on Dec. 6, 2025, in Phoenix, Arizona. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Arizona State on SI ranks the four players that have committed to play for the team next season behind a variety of criteria, including long-term potential, immediate impact, and positional value.

Jan 31, 2026; Spokane, Washington, USA; Saint Mary's Gaels head coach Randy Bennett reacts after a play against the Gonzaga Bulldogs in the first half at McCarthey Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images | James Snook-Imagn Images

4. Nate Garcia

Garcia is more of a project player at this stage of his career after following his former coach at Cal Baptist, Rick Croy, to Tempe.

The 7'0" center appeared in 16 games for the Lancers as a freshman and will almost certainly serve in a developmental role in 2026-27.

Mar 21, 2026; Portland, OR, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Emmanuel Innocenti (5) reacts after a basket in the first half against the Texas Longhorns during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

3. Emmanuel Innocenti

Innocenti is as strong a fit at the wing position as one could possibly conceive for a Bennett-centered roster.

The former Gonzaga starter is a versatile defender and a serviceable offensive player, though his jumpshot is somewhat inconsistent. Still, the Italian national will receive minutes in his senior season - even if he has to compete with players such as Wallace for high-leverage minutes.

2. Marcus Vaughns

Nov 7, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Sacramento State Hornets head coach David Patrick reacts in the second half against the UCLA Bruins at Pauley Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Vaughns was brought to Tempe over a week ago in a move that coincided with his former AHC at LSU moving to Tempe. David Patrick had known Vaughns for years before the latter committed to LSU due to both hailing from Australia

Vaughns very much fits the mold of what the Sun Devils will look for in a wing, and he will have at least four more years of eligibility remaining down the road - expect the versatile forward to leave a mark on the program long-term.

1. Joel Foxwell

Feb 25, 2026; Spokane, Washington, USA; Portland Pilots guard Joel Foxwell (23) controls the ball against the Gonzaga Bulldogs in the first half at McCarthey Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images | James Snook-Imagn Images

Foxwell might just serve as the powder keg that leads to the remainder of roster moves taking shape in the days to come.

The freshman point guard from Australia answers many questions the team would have had in the absence of Moe Odum and will have several more seasons to come into his own under an exceptional coaching staff. Foxwell is a home-run addition by every imagination of the phrase - he brings proven production, room to grow, and a playstyle that will seamlessly translate to the floors of Desert Financial Arena.