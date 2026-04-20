Ranking Arizona State's Early Transfer Portal Additions
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TEMPE -- It's been nearly two full weeks since the end of the 2025-26 college basketball season, which served as a perfect segue into the transfer portal season that would always predict how Arizona State's roster would look heading into the next campaign.
First-year head coach Randy Bennett has added four players to the 2026-27 Sun Devil roster to this point, while Bryce Ford, Andrija Grbovic, and Vijay Wallace appear to be more likely than not to return next season.
Arizona State on SI ranks the four players that have committed to play for the team next season behind a variety of criteria, including long-term potential, immediate impact, and positional value.
4. Nate Garcia
Garcia is more of a project player at this stage of his career after following his former coach at Cal Baptist, Rick Croy, to Tempe.
The 7'0" center appeared in 16 games for the Lancers as a freshman and will almost certainly serve in a developmental role in 2026-27.
3. Emmanuel Innocenti
Innocenti is as strong a fit at the wing position as one could possibly conceive for a Bennett-centered roster.
The former Gonzaga starter is a versatile defender and a serviceable offensive player, though his jumpshot is somewhat inconsistent. Still, the Italian national will receive minutes in his senior season - even if he has to compete with players such as Wallace for high-leverage minutes.
2. Marcus Vaughns
Vaughns was brought to Tempe over a week ago in a move that coincided with his former AHC at LSU moving to Tempe. David Patrick had known Vaughns for years before the latter committed to LSU due to both hailing from Australia
Vaughns very much fits the mold of what the Sun Devils will look for in a wing, and he will have at least four more years of eligibility remaining down the road - expect the versatile forward to leave a mark on the program long-term.
1. Joel Foxwell
Foxwell might just serve as the powder keg that leads to the remainder of roster moves taking shape in the days to come.
The freshman point guard from Australia answers many questions the team would have had in the absence of Moe Odum and will have several more seasons to come into his own under an exceptional coaching staff. Foxwell is a home-run addition by every imagination of the phrase - he brings proven production, room to grow, and a playstyle that will seamlessly translate to the floors of Desert Financial Arena.
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Kevin Hicks is an Arizona State alumni and now serves as the Arizona State Beat Writer On SI.