Ranking Arizona State NFL Draft Departures Least to Most Impactful in 2026

TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils fully began to realize the potential that they have to develop sufficient NFL talent over the weekend, as the program saw four players get selected over the three-day window from Thursday to Saturday.

While the Sun Devils and Kenny Dillingham reloaded via the transfer portal, there's little doubt that the four drafted players will be missed at points in the 2026 season. Arizona State on SI ranks the four draftees by how much they will be missed this coming season below.

4. Keyshaun Elliott

Aug 30, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils linebacker Keyshaun Elliott (44) and Arizona State Sun Devils linebacker Jordan Crook (8) celebrate in the second quarter between Arizona State Sun Devils and Northern Arizona Lumberjacks at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images | Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images

This certainly doesn't mean that Elliott won't be missed, it simply means that the infrastructure behind him is steadier at the moment, as well as Brian Ward's 4-2-5 defense, making it easier to rotate linebackers and go deeper into the room.

Elliott was an All-Big 12 caliber player and will be a great NFL player, but he comes in at four here.

3. Keith Abney II

Arizona State defensive back Keith Abney II (1) runs back after a catch during the first day of fall practice in Tempe, Ariz. on July 30, 2025. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Abney comes in at three after ultimately becoming a fourth-round pick on Saturday morning. The Texas native enjoyed one of the best individual defensive seasons in recent Arizona State history in 2025.

While Abney was considered "undersized" for a traditional boundary corner, he more than made up for it with incredible ball skills, an ability to use the sideline as a second defender, and a clutch factor that is conspicuous every time one goes back to watch him. Abney's placement at three is largely due to Arizona State's ability to rebound at the position.

2. Jordyn Tyson

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Arizona State wideout Jordyn Tyson (WO40) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Tyson's placement at two may come off as shocking to come, but again the Sun Devils did an unbelievable job at bouncing back from his departure.

Tyson is an all-world talent and will be missed in 2026, but the wide receiver room is much deeper compared to a season before, and Omarion Miller/Reed Harris provide high-end talent in their own right, even if Tyson isn't in the fold.

1. Max Iheanachor

Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Arizona State offensive lineman Max Iheanachor (OL29) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Iheanachor was a first-round pick for a reason, and his absence has left more questions from within the Arizona State program compared to the other departures.

The Sun Devils are currently slated to start Jarmaine Mitchell and Champ Westbrook at the tackle spots, but the competition is absolutely open. There is still much uncertainty about how the two spots will shake out in the months ahead, which makes the two-year starter's lack of presence an immediate question.