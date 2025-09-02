Arizona State Represented in Week Two Heisman Rankings
Arizona State and head coach Kenny Dillingham are heading into week two with eyes set on cleaning up operational errors and re-grouping an offensive line that struggled during parts of the season-opening victory over Northern Arizona.
One of the game factors that wasn't an issue was the duo of Sam Leavitt and Jordyn Tyson - the pair connected 12 times for 142 yards, capping off the night with two touchdown connections as well.
Arizona State on SI placed Leavitt inside the top five of week two of the Heisman candidacy leaderboard - find out where below.
1. Garrett Nussmeier, Louisiana State
Nussmeier had a slightly above-average performance in the Tigers' victory over Clemson, but he is set up to be among the top players in the nation.
2. Sam Leavitt, ASU
Leavitt graded his week one performance as a C-plus, but the fact of the matter is that the returning star had more standout moments compared to many other perceived top contenders.
Leavitt secured two touchdown runs and displayed marked growth as a decision maker in general - putting together a four-touchdown showing with several 'Heisman worthy' moments.
3. Devon Dampier, Utah
Dampier was dominant in his debut with the Utes - completing 84% of his passes, throwing for two touchdowns, and rushing for 87 yards.
The former New Mexico QB showed significant growth as a passer in week one while also remaining a dynamic runner. Expect Dampier to be an under-the-radar player in the race for college football's most prestigious award.
4. Jeremiah Smith, Ohio State
Smith was largely quiet in his sophomore year debut. The Ohio State victory over Texas was an offensive struggle for both sides for nearly the entirety of the contest, but Smith should rebound in a major way in what should be a dynamic tandem with talented QB Julian Sayin.
5. LaNorris Sellers, South Carolina
Sellers had a relatively subdued statline in week one, but the quarterback made a highlight throw that sealed a massive victory for the Gamecocks that will garner much attention.
The potential 2026 prospect will have many more opportunities to sell a potential Heisman candidacy to the rest of the country.
Read more on defensive standouts from the Sun Devils' opening victory of 2025 here, and on where the team will potentially be ranked ahead of week two here.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.
Please follow us on X when you click right here!