Arguing Why Sam Leavitt is Underrated NFL Draft Prospect
TEMPE -- Sam Leavitt has become a major symbol of hope within the scope of the Arizona State program since the onset of the 2024 season - now the Sun Devils must navigate life without the star for at least one week after he was ruled out against the Utah Utes.
There's a chance that Leavitt's collegiate career is winding down as it is, as the redshirt sophomore is eligible to declare for and enter the 2026 NFL draft at the conclusion of the season.
For all of the ubiquitous talent that the 20-year-old possesses, there are still concerns that have blurred the true state of his draft stock.
Leavitt is ranked as the 56th best prospect in the 2026 NFL draft currently by Pro Football Focus, which lends credence to the belief that he is still poised to enter the draft, but also raises the question of whether the gunslinger remains underrated in the grand scope of the draft.
Leavitt is currently slotted as the seventh-best prospect at the position - ASU on SI argues why that is simply disrespectful to the accomplished leader.
Why Leavitt is Currently Underrated as Prospect
- Production. Leavitt has accounted for 42 touchdowns in 18 career starts in college, including 10 rushing touchdowns. His consistent display of being productive in the run game should be an instant drawing-in point for scouts, as should his nearly 4,000 passing yards and 32 touchdowns.
- Arm talent. Leavitt has a strong arm, but his ability as a passer extends way beyond just being able to throw the ball far. The redshirt sophomore has vastly improved as the season has progressed when it comes to layering the ball in downfield throwing scenarios, as has his ability to make throws at different angles and arm slots. The 20-year old's deep ball consistency has also improved greatly, as evidenced by his deep shots to Jaren Hamilton and Jordyn Tyson last week.
- Intangibles. Leavitt is as strong of a leader as anyone within the Arizona State program, tangibly displaying the embrace of the title with acts of great virtue such as donating $15,000 to the Pat Tillman Foundation and giving back commission earned from his NIL merchandise sales to the team. The Oregon native has a generally selfless attitude, while also being as hard of a worker as anyone in the building - and potentially in college football.
While no one truly knows what the future holds for Leavitt, he absolutely should have the opportunity to become a first-round level prospect in the coming months.
