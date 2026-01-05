Arizona State Secures Commitments From Heavily Targeted Prospects on Sunday

TEMPE -- No time has been wasted by the Arizona State coaching staff following a loss that concluded the 2025 season.

The 2026 transfer portal window opened roughly 32 hours after the 42-39 loss to the Duke Blue Devils - Kenny Dillingham and staff clearly had targets in mind in what has become more of a roster-building endeavor compared to the supplementary approach to last season's portal class.

Dillingham, Marcus Arroyo, Brian Ward, and the rest of the staff continued the inertia that has been generated in recent days on Sunday, as the program secured two more commitments.

Sun Devils Secure Commit From FCS Running Back

Arizona State insider Chris Karpman was among the first to report that Arizona State earned a commitment from former Villanova running back David Avit, who is coming to Tempe after two seasons at the FCS level.

"BREAKING: Per sources, RB David Avit committed to transfer to ASU from Villanova, where he rushed for 923 yards and 9 TDs as a freshman in 2024 and 687 yards and 6 TDs in 10 games as a sophomore in 2025. He is listed at 6-foot-0, 225 pounds."

Avit was present in Tempe this weekend and it appears as if this was something that has been in the works since Friday. The talented back will have two seasons of eligibility remaining and will join a running back room that is set to return four contributors from 2025.

Sep 13, 2025; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Villanova Wildcats running back David Avit (24) runs with the ball while trying to break a tackle from Penn State Nittany Lions cornerback Audavion Collins (2) during the second quarter at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

Arizona State CB Room Adds High Upside Transfer

Arizona State received more good news shortly after the commitment of Avit - this time in the form of a defensive addition.

Texas redshirt freshman cornerback Caleb Chester officially pledged to join the program roughly an hour after Avit, Chester was a three-star recruit in the 2025 class, spending this season at the University of Texas and securing a redshirt.

Chester is yet another prospect that hails from Texas that has chosen to join Arizona State, joining established stars with NFL futures such as Jordyn Tyson, Keith Abney II, and C.J. Fite. Receiving the opportunity to learn under Bryan Carrington and presumably Demetrice Martin has to be an enticing proposition as well, as Carrington has been instrumental in the rise of Abney from three-star recruit to NFL draft pick.

Stay tunred for the latest transfer portal updates with Arizona State on SI in the weeks to come, as the Sun Devils are building up for the 2026 season opener on September 5.

Nov 22, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils defensive back Keith Abney II (1) recovers a fumble in the fourth quarter against the Colorado Buffaloes at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Read more on why the Arizona State men's basketball team will exceed expectations in the 2025-26 season here , and on why the bright future of the football program isn’t dimmed by the loss to Arizona here .

Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page when you click right here .