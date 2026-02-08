ASU Set to Host Talented 2027 Athlete on Visit

The 2027 recruiting cycle has been Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham's primary focus over the past month as he and his staff continue to make progress with some of their top targets in the class.

One of those targets is a three-star athlete from Montana, and it was recently reported that he had scheduled an official visit (OV) to Tempe with the Sun Devils this spring.

3-Star 2027 Athlete Sets Official Visit With Arizona State

On Saturday, 247Sports’ Brandon Huffman reported on X that Steele Harris, a three-star athlete from Great Falls High School in Great Falls, Montana, has scheduled an OV with Arizona State on April 18.

Great Falls (Mont.) 2027 athlete Steele Harris has locked in unofficial visits to the ACC, Big 12 and Big Ten for April https://t.co/iAGWyNWmDN pic.twitter.com/oWPnksnRPu — Brandon Huffman (@BrandonHuffman) February 7, 2026

His trip to Tempe is one of two OVs he has scheduled for the spring, along with visits to Cal on April 10 and Wisconsin on April 25.

Arizona State hasn’t been pursuing Harris for long, having just extended him an offer in December. Still, the Sun Devils have quickly emerged as a contender in his recruitment, and hosting him for an OV this spring should put them in a strong position to land him.

Oct 11, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; A general view of the helmet worn by the Arizona State Sun Devils during the game against the Utah Utes at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Harris is a talented athletic prospect who can play both wide receiver and defensive back at the next level. He’s coming off a strong junior season at Great Falls, where, according to his X, he recorded 781 receiving yards and 460 rushing yards on offense and tallied 52 tackles, five sacks, and an interception on defense.

Although Harris isn’t the most highly touted recruit, he’s received interest from several Power Four programs and is one of the most versatile prospects in the country.

Oct 18, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

He would be an excellent addition to the Sun Devils’ 2027 class, with 247Sports’ composite rankings listing him as the No. 955 overall player nationally, the No. 82 athlete, and the No. 2 prospect in Montana.

As of now, Harris hasn’t set a commitment date, but he is likely to announce his decision shortly after his spring visits. While the Sun Devils have a strong chance of landing him, they will face competition from several programs, including Wisconsin, Cal, Stanford, and Montana.

Regardless of the competition Arizona State will face for Harris, it’s clear he’s interested in the program. If the Sun Devils can continue making progress with Harris in the coming months and impress him with a strong OV, they should be well-positioned to land one of the top athletes in the 2027 class.

