Arizona State Duo Signs NIL Deal
The Arizona State Sun Devils are riding high off an appearance in the College Football Playoff earlier this year.
The program has been thriving in the months since a valiant effort against powerhouse Texas, with coaches and players alike reaping the benefits.
Offensive/defensive coordinator Marcus Arroyo and Brian Ward were gifted lucrative extensions ahead of the CFP appearance last season, while various players have cashed out with quality NIL deals during the offseason.
Sam Leavitt and Jordyn Tyson faced major decisions this offseason in conjunction with the rise - both opted to continue to build what had been formed foundation-wise in 2024, spurning major offers from power programs.
"Leavitt and Tyson are also among the most marketable names in college football this year. Leavitt has a $3.1 million On3 NIL Valuation, which ranks No. 9 in college football and No. 10 in the On3 NIL 100 – the first of its kind and de facto NIL ranking of the top 100 high school and college athletes ranked by their On3 NIL Valuation. At $1 million, Tyson’s On3 NIL Valuation sits at No. 60 in college football.
Leavitt is generating some early Heisman Trophy buzz ahead of the 2025 season, which Arizona State will officially kick off Saturday against. He also signed an NIL deal this week with as part of the company’s “It Takes More” campaign."
Leavitt opened up about his decision to stay at ASU earlier in the offseason - spurning offers from fellow major programs.
"It was a quick conversation, and then it was squashed. I’m in such a great position here. Got all my best friends, best team to play on."
“Why would you not want to be in a situation where you know exactly what’s going on…Who cares if you get paid a couple hundred thousand dollars less when you're gonna have a shot to now go play in the NFL and make 10 times more money.”
Leavitt's elevated wisdom and leadership, coupled with his immense talent, are likely to bode well for the Sun Devil offense in year two with Marcus Arroyo at OC. Tyson's continued work with Super Bowl winner Hines Ward will only elevate his game as well, especially with the 2025 WR position set to experience marked improvement in its own right.
The first opportunity to see one of the best duos in college football in action this season is tomorrow night when the Sun Devils welcome Northern Arizona to Tempe.
Read more on the case for Leavitt to be an All-American selection at season's end here, and if Kenny Dillingham has any built-in recruiting advantages in his role here.
