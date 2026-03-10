Social Media Reacts to Arizona State's Conference Tournament Opener

TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils (17-15) secured a hard-fought win against the Baylor Bears (16-16) on Tuesday morning in Kansas City, Missouri in the first game of the Big 12 tournament.

The Sun Devils and Bears both entered the day being seen as teams that had potential to make a major run in the tournament, while both were forced to take part in this game due to frustrating losses in recent weeks instead of earning a round one bye. Iowa State went into the day awaiting the winner of this game to take on in day two of the tournament.

Follow key social media reactions to pieces of the morning matchup that kicked off the Big 12 tournament below.

Arizona State, Baylor Kick Off Tournament Week

Arizona State and Baylor tipped off in the morning prior to Cincinnati and Utah taking each other one to move on in the bracket.

Baylor defeated Arizona State by a score of 73-68 in Waco on February 21, in a game that the Bears played an exceptional second half to secure a victory.

The Sun Devils and Bears both got off to a slow start, but Arizona State's offense came alive behind the efforts of several players that pushed the lead to as much as 12 in the first half.

Cameron Carr knocked down two three-point attempts late in the half to cut the ASU lead to 44-35 going into halftime.

Arizona State Carried Energy Into Second Half

Baylor flashed moments of working their way back into the game early in the second half, with ASU point guard Moe Odum pressing to get into the scoring column.

However, the Sun Devils continued to collect themselves - forcing Baylor turnovers, winning the rebounding battle, and moving the ball well kept the ASU lead in double figures.

Seven Arizona State players found themselves represented in the scoring column with 12:56 remaining in the game, with Andrija Grbovic, Santiago Trouet, and Anthony "Pig" Johnson being in double figures.

Baylor Makes Late Game Surge

Baylor went on an 8-2 run that was carried by freshman Tounde Yessoufou that brought the Arizona State lead down to 67-62 with 6:56 remaining in the game.

Missed free throws from Moe Odum and Johnson gifted Baylor the opportunity to shrink the deficit to just one possession, although Santiago Trouet and Noah Meeusen responded with major baskets. Baylor's Isaac Williams IV fouled out shortly after the run, which opened the door for the Sun Devils to further regain momentum.

