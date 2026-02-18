Social Media Reacts to Arizona State's Upset Over Texas Tech

TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils moved to - on the season in lieu of a - final result against the 13th-ranked Texas Tech Red Raiders on Tuesday night in Tempe.

Bobby Hurley's team continues to battle through adversity and play competitive basketball in the midst of being a member of a dominant Big 12 conference - follow key moments of the game below with Arizona State on SI.

Key Injury Determinations Made Prior to Game

Arizona State was unfortunately at a disadvantage heading into the contest, as junior guard Bryce Ford was ruled out due to a lower-body injury that limited the guard to just seven minutes of action in the previous contest.

Andrija Grbovic was listed as a game-time decision due to an illness, although the forward was eventually cleared to play.

Sophomore guard Noah Meeusen started in the place of Ford, and put together an admirable first half performance, particularly as a distributor and disruptor on-ball defensively.

No Bryce Ford for the Sun Devils means Noah Meeusen will make his fourth start of the season. He's scored in double-figures in both of his Big 12 starts this season, but his defensive assignment will likely be Christian Anderson, the Red Raiders' marquee guard https://t.co/IqRLx1ZoLb — Ryan Myers (@RyanMyers_23) February 18, 2026

Bryce Ford won't play due to a hip that has been bothering him. Andrija Grbovic wasn't at shoot-around this morning due to sickness, but is going to play. ASU is expected to use a 7-man rotation again tonight against No. 13 Texas Tech as a 7.5-point underdog here at DFA. — Chris Karpman (@ChrisKarpman) February 18, 2026

First Half Ends in Electric Fashion

Arizona State started to lose their grip on the game in the third quartile of the first half, although a concerted effort by the team over the final two minutes put the team in a position to either tie the game or take the lead on the final possession of the half.

Enter star center Massamba Diop, who stepped up and knocked down a spot-up three point jumper to gift the Sun Devils a 37-36 lead going into halftime.

Massamba Diop hits his fourth 3-pointer of the season right before halftime, and ASU leads No. 13 Texas Tech by 1 at the break.



Odum leads all scorers with 10, Diop and Toppin each have 9. pic.twitter.com/SueBzMdkgj — Luke Lendler (@LukeLendler) February 18, 2026

Diop's presence in all areas on defense - including the perimeter - as well as his determined efforts around the rim on the offensive side of the ball were major factors in keeping the Sun Devils in the game throughout the first 20 minutes.

Massamba Diop hits a three to give the Sun Devils a 37-36 lead heading into the break sending DFA into a frenzy.@Blaze_Sports pic.twitter.com/kx6Bvvev65 — Anthony Saccuman (@ASaccumanMedia) February 18, 2026

Arizona State Continues Upset Bid in Second Half

The second half began on relatively even terms before an offensive onslaught from Arizona State generated a 10-point lead.

The Sun Devils' offensive output was largely aided by what continued to be disruptive defense that was predicated on crisp rotations and Diop providing help on the high post.

Another major development in the game came with around seven minutes left, when Texas Tech star J.T. Toppin went down with an apparent knee injury that forced a trip to the locker room.

College basketball is a hilarious sport. One game, Texas Tech beats undefeated #1 Arizona. The very next game, they are down 10 to 13-12 Arizona State. — chri (@chri_hin) February 18, 2026

Odum put the Sun Devils up by 11 with 3:26 remaining off of a pull-up three - which built up a lead that was too much for the Red Raiders to overcome.

JT Toppin was just helped to the locker room, still with an obvious limp and discomfort. https://t.co/hHtgYhpoev — Ryan Mainville (@RyanMainville) February 18, 2026

Read more on the bold strategy that head coach Bobby Hurley employed with comments on 1/21 here , and on why Arizona State may have saved the season with the win over Cincinnati on Saturday here ..

Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page when you click right here .

Please follow us on X when you click right here , as well as @khicks_21 for nonstop Arizona State coverage!