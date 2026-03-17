3 Arizona State Stars Who Could Leave in Transfer Portal
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TEMPE -- The 2025-26 Arizona State men's basketball season is now complete, as the Sun Devils will not be participating in the postseason following the announced departure of 11-year head coach Bobby Hurley.
The coaching search that AD Graham Rossini is overseeing will be a massively consequential hire when a conclusion is reached, as there are several moving parts that aren't slowing down at the moment.
Arizona State on SI explores three players that have the potential to depart the program via the transfer portal in the weeks ahead below.
Massamba Diop
Diop is now seen as a true building block heading into a second year in the college game.
The center put a stirring freshman season together in Tempe, as he was consistently the second most productive offensive player, while also pacing the top 25 leaderboard in the nation in blocks per game.
The next coaching hire will be essential to determining Diop's future, as it has been rumored that several blue-blood programs will be in kahoots for his services in the weeks ahead. A proper head coaching hire (Randy Bennett perhaps), as well as retaining Nick Irvin would likely be a great length taken towards ultimately receiving a commitment from the absurdly talented Senegalese center.
Noah Meeusen
Meeusen - much like Diop - has potential to be the focus of major suiters in the week ahead, although to a lesser extent.
The Belgian guard has all of the tools that a high-level starting player needs at the power five level - a strong handle, advanced passing vision, steadfast shooting mechanics, and the regular ability to be disruptive on the defensive side of the ball.
Meeusen's instincts and measurables on the defensive side of the ball - coupled with an offensive game that is simple to see translate at an even higher level next season - will make him an in-demand target over the transfer portal period - if he so chooses to enter.
Vijay Wallace
Wallace's Arizona State career did not get off the ground over the course of last season.
The elite JUCO prospect suffered a brutal lower-leg injury in an exhibition game against Texas A&M in late October, which cost him the entire regular season. While Wallace has the potential to return for next season, it is unclear if that will actually be the case.
Other players that are of note that have the potential to depart include Andrija Grbovic, Santiago Trouet, Adante Holiman, Trevor Best, and Bryce Ford.
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Kevin Hicks is an Arizona State alumni and now serves as the Arizona State Beat Writer On SI.