3 Arizona State Stars Who Could Leave in Transfer Portal

TEMPE -- The 2025-26 Arizona State men's basketball season is now complete, as the Sun Devils will not be participating in the postseason following the announced departure of 11-year head coach Bobby Hurley.

The coaching search that AD Graham Rossini is overseeing will be a massively consequential hire when a conclusion is reached, as there are several moving parts that aren't slowing down at the moment.

Dec 21, 2021; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arena workers perform tasks after the game between Florida A&M and Arizona State was canceled due to power issues at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Arizona State on SI explores three players that have the potential to depart the program via the transfer portal in the weeks ahead below.

Massamba Diop

Diop is now seen as a true building block heading into a second year in the college game.

The center put a stirring freshman season together in Tempe, as he was consistently the second most productive offensive player, while also pacing the top 25 leaderboard in the nation in blocks per game.

Mar 11, 2026; Kansas City, MO, USA; Iowa State Cyclones forward Joshua Jefferson (5) protects the ball from Arizona State Sun Devils center Massamba Diop (35) during the first half at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

The next coaching hire will be essential to determining Diop's future, as it has been rumored that several blue-blood programs will be in kahoots for his services in the weeks ahead. A proper head coaching hire (Randy Bennett perhaps), as well as retaining Nick Irvin would likely be a great length taken towards ultimately receiving a commitment from the absurdly talented Senegalese center.

Noah Meeusen

Meeusen - much like Diop - has potential to be the focus of major suiters in the week ahead, although to a lesser extent.

The Belgian guard has all of the tools that a high-level starting player needs at the power five level - a strong handle, advanced passing vision, steadfast shooting mechanics, and the regular ability to be disruptive on the defensive side of the ball.

Mar 7, 2026; Ames, Iowa, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils guard Noah Meeusen (15) controls the ball against the Iowa State Cyclones during the second half at James H. Hilton Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

Meeusen's instincts and measurables on the defensive side of the ball - coupled with an offensive game that is simple to see translate at an even higher level next season - will make him an in-demand target over the transfer portal period - if he so chooses to enter.

Vijay Wallace

Wallace's Arizona State career did not get off the ground over the course of last season.

The elite JUCO prospect suffered a brutal lower-leg injury in an exhibition game against Texas A&M in late October, which cost him the entire regular season. While Wallace has the potential to return for next season, it is unclear if that will actually be the case.

Mar 11, 2026; Kansas City, MO, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils forward Andrija Grbovic (14) leaves the game during the second half against the Iowa State Cyclones at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

Other players that are of note that have the potential to depart include Andrija Grbovic, Santiago Trouet, Adante Holiman, Trevor Best, and Bryce Ford.