Three Iowa State Players Arizona State Fans Need to Know
TEMPE -- Bobby Hurley's Arizona State Sun Devils (16-14, 7-10 Big 12) are now set to close out the 2025-26 regular season on the road against T.J. Otzelberger's Iowa State Cyclones (24-6, 11-6) in one of the more significant conference matchups on the final day of the season.
Both teams are seeking to position themselves in the most optimal way for the upcoming Big 12 tournament in Kansas City next week, with the Sun Devils fighting for at-large consideration in the NCAA tournament field.
Iowa State is ranked #6 in the nation for good reason - they have earned several dominant wins over quality opponents and have remained consistent throughout much of the season. Follow the three key Iowa State players that fans need to know ahead of the matchup below.
Joshua Jefferson
Jefferson has arguably been Iowa State's most well-rounded player for two full seasons now - the former promising prospect from Saint Mary's has played in and started 65 games for the Cyclones over the time span - scoring nearly 1,000 points in the process.
The 6'9" forward is a unique talent - Jefferson is a creative scorer that has a passable three-point jumper, can get to the free throw line, and is a fairly strong finisher. Jefferson is also an exceptional passer, rebounder (averages 2 offensive boards per game), and defender - averaging nearly three steals/blocks per contest.
Jefferson's all-around play has potential to cause a headache for the scrappy Sun Devils.
Milan Momcilovic
Momcilovic is a junior that serves as Iowa State's most reliable floor spacer and leading scorer.
The junior has started in 94 of 95 games played over the last three seasons, having shot 42.7% from three-point range and 84.6% from the free throw line over the course of that time.
The 6'8" forward has taken the efficiency as a shooter to new heights this season - to the tune of shooting over 50% from behind the arc on over seven attempts per game.
Tamin Lipsey
Lipsey is perhaps the one player that is due the most credit for Iowa State's resurgence this decade. The senior guard has started all 130 appearances he has made as a Cyclone - averaging 10.8 PPG, 4.3 APG, and 2.3 SPG.
Lipsey has been inconsistent as a shooter during his career, but brings so many other positive qualities to the table that the one inconsistency typically is trivial.
The Sun Devils and Cyclones are set to square off at 12:00 P.M. MST, with FS1 footing the broadcast.
