Arizona State Projected Starting Lineup After Portal Closing
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TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils men's basketball program is now back on the right track one month into the Randy Bennett era.
Roster-building for the 2026-227 team is in full form, as the 15-man squad is soon to be sitting at nine players once several transfer portal commits officially sign to play in Tempe, with many intriguing options that Bennett has to work with when constructing a starting lineup ahead of November's season opener.
Arizona State on SI projects the starting five heading into next season at this juncture - strictly utilizing players that are officially on the roster or who will be in short order.
PG: Joel Foxwell
Foxwell was the addition that Bennett made that set things in motion to make more eye-opening moves in the days that followed.
The assumption here is that the Australian playmaker will be the starting PG in the year to come, and for the long term. Foxwell is a well-rounded player who excels at pressuring the rim, setting the table for teammates, and being a disruptive defender in various scenarios.
SG: Bryce Ford
Ford is the starting player here for the time being, but the Sun Devils and Bennett may not be quite done when it comes to filling out the two-guard spot, while incoming freshman JRob Croy and fellow returnee Vijay Wallace have the opportunity to make strong cases themselves.
Ford put together several quality performances last season before suffering a serious injury in December that eventually required offseason surgery. His floor spacing, team-defense applications, and athleticism all lend credence to him earning a starting role.
SF: Dillan Shaw
Shaw will face competition for the starting SF role in Wallace and incoming LSU transfer Marcus Vaughns, although Shaw likely has a built-in advantage after playing a sizable role in Bennett's rotation as a freshman at St. Mary's.
Shaw's 6'7" frame, defensive versatility, proven track record as a three-point threat, and potential as a creator on offense give him an inside track at starting come the start of the season.
PF: Paulius Murauskas
Murauskas is a foundational addition to Arizona State's operations in year one under Bennett. The top-10 transfer portal talent is a well-rounded PF that can score in a myriad of ways, serve as a connector of the offense, and play high-motor defense in complement to the center. There's no doubt that Murauskas will start in the upcoming season.
C: Nate Garcia
Garcia is likely a placeholder to start at center for now, as it would be a shock to see Bennett and staff opt against addressing the position further.
There is still a chance that star Massamba Diop returns to the fold next season, but the Sun Devils will very likely scour the portal and international markets to help the former Cal Baptist player develop even further.
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Kevin Hicks is an Arizona State alumni and now serves as the Arizona State Beat Writer On SI.