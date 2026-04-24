Arizona State Projected Starting Lineup After Portal Closing

TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils men's basketball program is now back on the right track one month into the Randy Bennett era.

Roster-building for the 2026-227 team is in full form, as the 15-man squad is soon to be sitting at nine players once several transfer portal commits officially sign to play in Tempe, with many intriguing options that Bennett has to work with when constructing a starting lineup ahead of November's season opener.

March 11, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; St. Mary's Gaels head coach Randy Bennett instructs against the Gonzaga Bulldogs during the second half in the final of the West Coast Conference tournament at Orleans Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Arizona State on SI projects the starting five heading into next season at this juncture - strictly utilizing players that are officially on the roster or who will be in short order.

PG: Joel Foxwell

Foxwell was the addition that Bennett made that set things in motion to make more eye-opening moves in the days that followed.

Feb 25, 2026; Spokane, Washington, USA; Portland Pilots guard Joel Foxwell (23) controls the ball against the Gonzaga Bulldogs in the first half at McCarthey Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images | James Snook-Imagn Images

The assumption here is that the Australian playmaker will be the starting PG in the year to come, and for the long term. Foxwell is a well-rounded player who excels at pressuring the rim, setting the table for teammates, and being a disruptive defender in various scenarios.

ASU Sun Devils guard Bryce Ford (4) attempts to lay the ball up as Kansas Jayhawks guard Melvin Council Jr. (14) defends at Desert Financial Arena in Tempe on March 3, 2026. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

SG: Bryce Ford

Ford is the starting player here for the time being, but the Sun Devils and Bennett may not be quite done when it comes to filling out the two-guard spot, while incoming freshman JRob Croy and fellow returnee Vijay Wallace have the opportunity to make strong cases themselves.

Arizona State Sun Devils Bryce Ford (4) runs with the ball against Southern Utah Thunderbirds Jalen (Roc) Lee (9) during a game at Desert Financial Arena in Tempe on Nov. 4, 2025. | Diannie Chavez/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Ford put together several quality performances last season before suffering a serious injury in December that eventually required offseason surgery. His floor spacing, team-defense applications, and athleticism all lend credence to him earning a starting role.

SF: Dillan Shaw

Jan 31, 2026; Spokane, Washington, USA; Saint Mary's Gaels guard Dillan Shaw (11) walks back on defense against the Gonzaga Bulldogs in the second half at McCarthey Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images | James Snook-Imagn Images

Shaw will face competition for the starting SF role in Wallace and incoming LSU transfer Marcus Vaughns, although Shaw likely has a built-in advantage after playing a sizable role in Bennett's rotation as a freshman at St. Mary's.

Shaw's 6'7" frame, defensive versatility, proven track record as a three-point threat, and potential as a creator on offense give him an inside track at starting come the start of the season.

PF: Paulius Murauskas

Jan 31, 2026; Spokane, Washington, USA; Saint Mary's Gaels forward Paulius Murauskas (23) walks off the court after a game against the Gonzaga Bulldogs at McCarthey Athletic Center. Gonzaga Bulldogs won 73-65. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images | James Snook-Imagn Images

Murauskas is a foundational addition to Arizona State's operations in year one under Bennett. The top-10 transfer portal talent is a well-rounded PF that can score in a myriad of ways, serve as a connector of the offense, and play high-motor defense in complement to the center. There's no doubt that Murauskas will start in the upcoming season.

Jan 31, 2026; Spokane, Washington, USA; Saint Mary's Gaels head coach Randy Bennett reacts after a play against the Gonzaga Bulldogs in the first half at McCarthey Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images | James Snook-Imagn Images

C: Nate Garcia

Garcia is likely a placeholder to start at center for now, as it would be a shock to see Bennett and staff opt against addressing the position further.

There is still a chance that star Massamba Diop returns to the fold next season, but the Sun Devils will very likely scour the portal and international markets to help the former Cal Baptist player develop even further.

Mar 3, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils center Massamba Diop (35) against the Kansas Jayhawks at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images