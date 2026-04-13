The One Trait That Makes Each Arizona State Prospect Draftable

TEMPE -- Just 10 days remain until the 2026 NFL draft gets underway, with four alumni of the Arizona State Sun Devils program set to be selected during the three-day event.

Jordyn Tyson, Max Iheanachor, Keith Abney II, and Keyshaun Elliott are considered locks to be selected during the draft, but there are others that have made a strong case to garner consideration.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Arizona State on SI selects four under-the-radar prospects and the trait that makes each a draftable prospect below.

Chamon Metayer - Blocking

Sep 20, 2025; Waco, Texas, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils tight end Chamon Metayer (7) carries the ball against Baylor Bears cornerback Tevin Williams III (27) during the second half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Metayer owns several traits and skills that make him an attractive option to prospective NFL franchises, but blocking stands above the rest. The thought process of adding burly tight ends that can serve as a sixth offensive lineman has always been relevant in NFL circles - with Metayer fitting perfectly into that mold.

Beyond blocking, Metayer is an exceptional red zone threat and would be a strong fit on numerous pro rosters.

Justin Wodtly - Athleticism

Nov 30, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils defensive lineman Justin Wodtly (95) against the Arizona Wildcats during the Territorial Cup at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Wodtly's collegiate career peaked just as it ended, which should absolutely aid in increasing interest from amongst the NFL. Beyond production, leadership, and other traits that make the Ohio native an enticing prospect is the raw athleticism that he possesses.

The first season in Tempe was a mild success for Wodtly in 2024, but the edge rusher worked exceptionally hard during the offseason and came back last season in peak shape. Now, the 6'5" standout is testing well athletically and will have a number of drawing points that follow him heading into the draft.

Xavion Alford - Coverage Prowess

Oct 18, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils defensive back Xavion Alford (2) against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Alford's main concerns rest in durability - much akin to Tyson - but the former All-Big 12 team selection silenced those concerns with a full range of motion and strong performances in testing areas such as high jump during ASU's Pro Day.

Alford's advanced understanding of Brian Ward's 4-2-5 defense and demonstrated game-changing coverage abilities in numerous circumstances in 2024. His versatility, nose for the ball, and leadership should all be seen in a positive light as well.

Jesus Gomez - Strong Leg

Sep 20, 2025; Waco, Texas, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils place kicker Jesus Gomez (35) reacts after kicking the game-winning field goal in the closing seconds of the second half against the Baylor Bears at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | Chris Jones-Imagn Images