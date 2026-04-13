The One Trait That Makes Each Arizona State Prospect Draftable
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TEMPE -- Just 10 days remain until the 2026 NFL draft gets underway, with four alumni of the Arizona State Sun Devils program set to be selected during the three-day event.
Jordyn Tyson, Max Iheanachor, Keith Abney II, and Keyshaun Elliott are considered locks to be selected during the draft, but there are others that have made a strong case to garner consideration.
Arizona State on SI selects four under-the-radar prospects and the trait that makes each a draftable prospect below.
Chamon Metayer - Blocking
Metayer owns several traits and skills that make him an attractive option to prospective NFL franchises, but blocking stands above the rest. The thought process of adding burly tight ends that can serve as a sixth offensive lineman has always been relevant in NFL circles - with Metayer fitting perfectly into that mold.
Beyond blocking, Metayer is an exceptional red zone threat and would be a strong fit on numerous pro rosters.
Justin Wodtly - Athleticism
Wodtly's collegiate career peaked just as it ended, which should absolutely aid in increasing interest from amongst the NFL. Beyond production, leadership, and other traits that make the Ohio native an enticing prospect is the raw athleticism that he possesses.
The first season in Tempe was a mild success for Wodtly in 2024, but the edge rusher worked exceptionally hard during the offseason and came back last season in peak shape. Now, the 6'5" standout is testing well athletically and will have a number of drawing points that follow him heading into the draft.
Xavion Alford - Coverage Prowess
Alford's main concerns rest in durability - much akin to Tyson - but the former All-Big 12 team selection silenced those concerns with a full range of motion and strong performances in testing areas such as high jump during ASU's Pro Day.
Alford's advanced understanding of Brian Ward's 4-2-5 defense and demonstrated game-changing coverage abilities in numerous circumstances in 2024. His versatility, nose for the ball, and leadership should all be seen in a positive light as well.
Jesus Gomez - Strong Leg
Gomez is an accurate enough kicker (77.3% conversion rate on field goal attempts) but what really makes him stand out is a leg strength that few in college possess - which was demonstrated by a career-long 57 yard connection at Eastern Michigan in 2024 and a season-best 54 yard knockdown in his final game at ASU.
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Kevin Hicks is an Arizona State alumni and now serves as the Arizona State Beat Writer On SI.