Underrated Center Targets For Arizona State in Midst of Portal

TEMPE -- Randy Bennett's efforts in building out his first roster as head coach of the Arizona State Sun Devils men's basketball program have paid off in some ways and remain a work-in-progress in others.

One area that still must be addressed is the center spot, as Massamba Diop has an uncertain future in Tempe. It's possible, though unlikely, that he returns, which creates an urgent need to address the spot regardless of Diop's decision.

Jan 31, 2026; Spokane, Washington, USA; Saint Mary's Gaels head coach Randy Bennett talks with an official during a game against the Gonzaga Bulldogs in the second half at McCarthey Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images | James Snook-Imagn Images

One of the main options on the market, former Saint Mary's big man Andrew McKeever , came off the board on Saturday, as the 7'2" sophomore pledged to play for the Iowa Hawkeyes - signifying that the Sun Devils' portal exploits haven't totally resulted in smooth sailing despite already securing three pledges to this point in the spring.

Arizona State on SI selects three players that may make sense to target in the portal at this stage, below.

Cincinnati Bearcats forward Baba Miller (18) dunks the ball in the second half of the Phillips 66 Big 12 Men’s Basketball Tournament between the Cincinnati Bearcats and Utah Utes, Tuesday, March 10, 2026, at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, MO. Bearcats won 73-66. | Frank Bowen IV/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Baba Miller

Miller would be an incredible add for Bennett and the Sun Devils for next season - with a caveat. Miller has exhausted all four years of his eligibility but entered the transfer portal under counsel due to the anticipation that the NCAA will change the rules to a five-year, five-season arrangement in the near future.

The seven-footer from Spain has improved in every season of collegiate basketball - averaging 13 points and 10.3 rebounds per game last season at Cincinnati. Beyond that, the talented big averages over one block per game for his career, while also posting a career-best 3.7 assists per game in 2025-26.

Jan 24, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats forward Baba Miller (18) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Miller would be a monumental addition, a perfect fit for Bennett's operations and an ideal frontcourt partner to potential addition Paulius Murauskas.

Mar 18, 2026; Oklahoma City, OK, USA; Saint Mary's Gaels head coach Randy Bennett gives an interview prior to a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

Isaiah Medina

Medina redshirted his freshman season at DePaul, but was a four-star recruit in the class of 2025 and possesses several skills/sensibilities that would fit with the Sun Devils' outlook. Having at least 4 more years of eligibility left is a positive in itself.

Mar 20, 2026; San Diego, CA, USA; Villanova Wildcats forward Duke Brennan (24) controls the ball against Utah State Aggies forward Adlan Elamin (35) in the second half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Duke Brennan

Brennan - much to the same vein as Miller - has a chance to earn an extra year of eligibility. Would a reunion with Arizona State make sense?

Mar 9, 2023; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils forward Duke Brennan (24) attempts to steal the ball from USC Trojans guard Reese Dixon-Waters (2) during the first half at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Brennan played in Tempe for one season before starring at GCU for two seasons and spending the past campaign at Villanova. Brennan's high-energy approach, strong playmaking, and functional ability as a passer make him a potentially attractive piece for the Sun Devils, although his prowess as a defender may not jump off the page as much as others'.

Ultimately, Bennett has options in place to fill out the back-line of the Arizona State roster in what is a debut season that will largely define the years to come.