Underrated Center Targets For Arizona State in Midst of Portal
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TEMPE -- Randy Bennett's efforts in building out his first roster as head coach of the Arizona State Sun Devils men's basketball program have paid off in some ways and remain a work-in-progress in others.
One area that still must be addressed is the center spot, as Massamba Diop has an uncertain future in Tempe. It's possible, though unlikely, that he returns, which creates an urgent need to address the spot regardless of Diop's decision.
One of the main options on the market, former Saint Mary's big man Andrew McKeever, came off the board on Saturday, as the 7'2" sophomore pledged to play for the Iowa Hawkeyes - signifying that the Sun Devils' portal exploits haven't totally resulted in smooth sailing despite already securing three pledges to this point in the spring.
Arizona State on SI selects three players that may make sense to target in the portal at this stage, below.
Baba Miller
Miller would be an incredible add for Bennett and the Sun Devils for next season - with a caveat. Miller has exhausted all four years of his eligibility but entered the transfer portal under counsel due to the anticipation that the NCAA will change the rules to a five-year, five-season arrangement in the near future.
The seven-footer from Spain has improved in every season of collegiate basketball - averaging 13 points and 10.3 rebounds per game last season at Cincinnati. Beyond that, the talented big averages over one block per game for his career, while also posting a career-best 3.7 assists per game in 2025-26.
Miller would be a monumental addition, a perfect fit for Bennett's operations and an ideal frontcourt partner to potential addition Paulius Murauskas.
Isaiah Medina
Medina redshirted his freshman season at DePaul, but was a four-star recruit in the class of 2025 and possesses several skills/sensibilities that would fit with the Sun Devils' outlook. Having at least 4 more years of eligibility left is a positive in itself.
Duke Brennan
Brennan - much to the same vein as Miller - has a chance to earn an extra year of eligibility. Would a reunion with Arizona State make sense?
Brennan played in Tempe for one season before starring at GCU for two seasons and spending the past campaign at Villanova. Brennan's high-energy approach, strong playmaking, and functional ability as a passer make him a potentially attractive piece for the Sun Devils, although his prowess as a defender may not jump off the page as much as others'.
Ultimately, Bennett has options in place to fill out the back-line of the Arizona State roster in what is a debut season that will largely define the years to come.
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Kevin Hicks is an Arizona State alumni and now serves as the Arizona State Beat Writer On SI.