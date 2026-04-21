Arizona State Starter Enters Transfer Portal Late in Process

TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils men's basketball team will look much different in the 2026-27 campaign compared to the previous rendition - this became even more evident on Monday.

Junior forward and key member of the final team coached by Bobby Hurley in F Andrija Grbovic officially entered the transfer portal Monday afternoon - just hours before the portal officially closes.

Jan 24, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils forward Andrija Grbovic (14) celebrates a shot against the Cincinnati Bearcats in the second half at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Chris Karpman of SunDevilSource was the first to break the news.

"Andrija Grbovic just entered the transfer portal. The 6-foot-11 PF averaged 6.8 points and 2.9 rebounds last season for the Sun Devils."

Mar 18, 2026; Oklahoma City, OK, USA; Saint Mary's Gaels head coach Randy Bennett gives an interview prior to a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

Explore why Grbovic is departing the program and where this leaves first-year head coach Randy Bennett below.

Mar 21, 2025; Cleveland, OH, USA; St. Mary's Gaels head coach Randy Bennett reacts in the first half against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Why Grbovic Decided To Move On

There are several theories as to why the native of Montenegro opted to move on so late in the process, after starting in 27 games during the Sun Devils' 17-win campaign, but the ultimate decision likely rests on one factor: playing time.

Grbovic was a solid floor-spacer, servicable defender, and team player, but there was likely no guarantee that he would be a consistent fixture in the rotation - especially with the addition of transfers such as Marcus Vaughns .

Feb 28, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils forward Andrija Grbovic (14) moves the ball against Utah Utes forward Seydou Traore (0) in the second half at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The 6'11 forward only has one year of eligibility remaining, so it's likely a matter of betting on himself on the open market - finding a spot in which he will have a solid role and will be able to flesh out a case to return to the professional ranks after next season.

Jan 31, 2026; Spokane, Washington, USA; Saint Mary's Gaels head coach Randy Bennett talks with an official during a game against the Gonzaga Bulldogs in the second half at McCarthey Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images | James Snook-Imagn Images

Where This Leaves Bennett in Roster Building Sphere

Just two Sun Devils from the 2025-26 team remain on the roster - Bryce Ford and Vijay Wallace have yet to announce their intentions, although it appears increasingly likely that both return.

The seemingly expected returns of both make targeting shooting guards and wings less of a priority for Bennett and staff; this ultimately points to bigger forwards and centers as the main positions of emphasis in the weeks ahead.

ASU Sun Devils guard Bryce Ford (4) dunks the ball against the Oklahoma Sooners at Mortgage Matchup Center. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Read between the lines if you will, but the expected departure of Grbovic is very likely to increase the odds that St. Mary's transfer Paulius Murauskas does eventually find himself in Tempe next season. The top-10 ranked player in the portal is reportedly testing NBA waters at the moment, but is more likely than not to return to the college ranks, with the Sun Devils as the clear front-runners in the process.