Arizona State Unveils Thursday Player Availability Report
TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils are in the midst of returning to close out the 2025 season this Saturday against the West Virginia Mountaineers.
The Sun Devils are seeking to improve to 7-3 in year three of the Kenny Dillingham era following unfortunate developments that have included Sam Leavitt, Xavion Alford, Ben Coleman, and others being knocked out of comission for the season.
The team has battled through less-than-ideal circumstances and has a chance to finish the regular season with nine victories - which is a testament to the culture that is in place.
The Sun Devils continue to face injury issues, as several key players remain out as of the release of Thursday's player availability report as mandated by the Big 12.
ASU on SI breaks down the report that essentially remained the same compared to Wednesday below.
OUT
WR Jordyn Tyson, RB Kyson Brown, WR Noble Johnson, QB Christian Hunt, LB Isaiah Iosefa, DL Salesi Manu, OL Xander Ruggeroli, TE Jayden Fortier, DL Zac Swanson
Tyson remains out - this is the third straight game that he will not suit up for after playing through a hamstring injury in the win over Texas Tech on October 18. Dillingham seemed pessimistic on Brown's ability to return this season as of recent, but hope for a surprise return remains since the running back has yet to be definitively ruled out for the year.
Every other name that is listed as out has been an extended absence and returns are not within sight for any of the above.
DOUBTFUL
OL Matai Jefferson
Prince Dorbah and Tate Romney are officially set to return after each was kept out of the 24-19 victory over Iowa State. Other players that have been on and off on the injury report such as Myles "Ghost" Rowser are set to play as well.
West Virginia Remains Banged Up
The Mountaineer injury list remains lenghty, as players listed as out has gone up from 11 to 12 from Wednesday to Thursday.
ASU-WVU Game Information
Arizona State and West Virginia are set to play on Saturday morning at 11 A.M. MST. The game is to be broadcast nationally on TNT.
Game Has Major Implications for ASU
Arizona State has a path to return to the Big 12 title game - but they must win their final three games, including this battle. There are other results that must go their way, but it all starts with taking care of business on Saturday.
