Arizona State Updates Key Player's Availability Before Colorado Tilt

TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils (12-11, 3-7 Big 12) are seeking to start the first win streak in Big 12 play over their first two seasons of members in the league on Saturday night, when they conclude a two game road trip against the Colorado Buffaloes.

The Sun Devils are coming off of an emotional 71-63 win over Utah on Wednesday, while Colorado fell to Baylor by nearly 20 points in their last contest.

One of the biggest roadblocks currently in place for the Sun Devils and head coach Bobby Hurley has been the abbreviation of the rotation due to injuries - which has confined the amount of playable roster members to as few as seven in recent weeks.

Arizona State fans hoped for more clarity surrounding the tenuous injury situation, which was further clarified on Friday evening when the initial player availability report was unveiled by the team.

OUT

Adante Holiman

Vijay Wallace

Marcus Adams Jr.

Kash Polk

Trevor Best

Quentin McCoy

Dame Salane

Dec 17, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Donovan Dent (2) is defended by Arizona State Sun Devils guard Trevor Best (12) in the first half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Holiman, Wallace, Polk, McCoy, Adams, and Salane have all been regular additions to the report throughout conference play due to various reasons. Holiman has been on the mend over the last few months after suffering an undisclosed elbow injury prior to the start of the season - a redshirt could be in play at this point of the season. Wallace is recovering from surgery that was done in response to a lower-leg injury the G/F suffered in an exhibition game before the start of the season.

Best is officially listed as out for the second consecutive contest after falling out of the rotation early on in Big 12 play, while Adams has been out for over a month to this point after suffering an undisclosed injury in the last matchup against Colorado on January 3.

ASU Sun Devils forward Marcus Adams Jr. (8) drives past Oregon State Beavers guard Josiah Lake II (2) at Desert Financial Arena in Tempe on Dec. 21, 2025. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

QUESTIONABLE

Santiago Trouet

Trouet missed Wednesday night's victory over Utah, which was only the second game that he was held out of this season. The junior transfer moved on from San Diego after last season and has started in every single game that he has appeared in this season.

It appears as if forward Allen Mukeba is cleared for this contest after being a late addition to the report ahead of Wednesday's game. The Oakland transfer would presumably start in Trouet's place if the latter is unable to go.

Arizona State and Colorado are slated to square off shortly after 7:30 P.M. MST and will be broadcast on ESPN2.

Arizona State head coach Bobby Hurley argues with an official during a game against Arizona at Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, on Jan. 31, 2026. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Read more on the bold strategy that head coach Bobby Hurley employed with comments on 1/21 here , and on why Arizona State may have saved the season with the win over Cincinnati on Saturday here ..

Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page when you click right here .