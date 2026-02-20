TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils have a lot to play for over the final five games of the 2025-26 regular season and beyond that point.

Bobby Hurley's team currently stands at 14-12 on the season after a campaign-defining 72-67 victory over the #13 Texas Tech Red Raiders on Tuesday night.

The win afforded the Sun Devils room to climb up the Big 12 standings, added a top-tier win to their résumé, and served as their first win streak in Big 12 conference play.

Arizona State on SI breaks down where the Sun Devils stand in a pair of key metrics going into the final stretch of the season below.

NET: 67

NET has been the primary metric that the NCAA selection committee has utilized since the 2018-19 season.

Arizona State has typically hovered between 80-90 in NET during conference play, but the recent surges from past opponents such as Texas, as well as the wins over Oklahoma State and Texas Tech have resulted in a recent surge.

There are numerous chances ahead to continue climbing up the rankings, as the Sun Devils take on a pair of Texas opponents ranked in the 40's (Baylor, TCU), as well as elite opponents in Kansas and Iowa State to close the regular season out.

KenPom: 63

KenPom is a metric that has been respected for over two decades and is still utilized to measure how strong a team is on both sides of the ball, while also utilizing other factors.

Offensive Rating: 63

The Sun Devils have reliably been ranked between 60 and 70 on the offensive side of the ball this season. The offense has typically been the stronger side of the ball within the structure of the team this season, with Moe Odum, Massamba Diop, and Anthony "Pig" Johnson all averaging at least 13 points per game.

Believe it or not, the recent stretch of success has been more driven by the defensive side.

Defensive Rating: 93

The downfall of the team in many games this season has been due to marked stretches of defensive lapses - this hasn't been the case as of late.

Arizona State's most recent wins were largely due to incredible efforts on defense, especially against Texas Tech. The Sun Devils forced 17 Texas Tech turnovers, allowed only 67 points, and largely limited them on the three-point line outside of a pair of usual sharpshooters.

Arizona State's most recent wins were largely due to incredible efforts on defense, especially against Texas Tech. The Sun Devils forced 17 Texas Tech turnovers, allowed only 67 points, and largely limited them on the three-point line outside of a pair of usual sharpshooters.

