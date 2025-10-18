Three Key Offensive Players for Arizona State vs Texas Tech
TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils are looking to move to 5-2 on the season, as they welcome the seventh-ranked Texas Tech Red Raiders to Tempe later today.
A large percentage of the conversation has surrounded Texas Tech's established dominance on both sides of the ball, Arizona State's expanding injury report, and the quarterback situation from within the Red Raider program.
The Sun Devils fell flat on both sides of the ball last week against Utah - the offense not finding a groove given the circumstances was more understandable, but Texas Tech's incredible defense will raise the stakes even more heading into this game.
Arizona State on SI names the three most crucial players on the offensive side of the ball to secure a win over a top-10 opponent.
Sam Leavitt
Leavitt is clearly the most crucial variable in the Sun Devils' pursuit of improving to 3-1 in Big 12 play.
The redshirt sophomore's probable status for the contest as of Thursday night is an incredibly positive development - his presence as a downfield passer is enough to potentially test Texas Tech's stingy defense in a manner that it hasn't been six games into the year.
Leavitt gifts Arizona State a chance to secure victory against virtually anyone - that includes this contest.
Kanye Udoh
Udoh is likely to slide into the backup running back role behind Raleek Brown following the news from head coach Kenny Dillingham that Kyson Brown will be out for the next several games.
Udoh was out of practice on Wednesday due to being under the weather, but he is set to take on a fair amount of snaps/carries against a stout Texas Tech front seven.
Expect Udoh to be a factor in a similar manner to what he was against Mississippi State - a game where the junior ran 23 times for over 100 yards in.
Wade Helton
Helton is poised to make his second career start at center for the Sun Devils after starting in last week's loss to Utah.
The California native and Iowa State transfer slotted into the center spot, while Ben Coleman went back to his natural position at left guard.
Coleman's season-ending injury suffered in the game makes Helton's role in the game against Texas Tech's incredible defensive front all the more vital. Helton must communicate clearly with Leavitt, creat rushing lanes on the inside, and prevent the Red Raiders' physical interior pass rush from getting to the quarterback.
The two teams are set for a 1 P.M. AZT start later today.
