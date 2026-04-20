Arizona State's Latest Portal Acquisition Is Major Win for Bennett

Coming off a disastrous 17-16 season, the Arizona State Sun Devils hired Saint Mary's Randy Bennett as the next head coach.

Bringing in the 63-year-old coach provides stability and better opportunities to sign difference-making players in the transfer portal, which officially closes on April 21. That is apparent in the Sun Devils' latest acquisition on Sunday, signing Portland transfer Joel Foxwell.

Feb 25, 2026; Spokane, Washington, USA; Portland Pilots guard Joel Foxwell (23) controls the ball against the Gonzaga Bulldogs in the first half at McCarthey Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images | James Snook-Imagn Images

With that being said, here is a closer look at the significance of the signing and an assessment of Foxwell's addition to the Sun Devils' roster.

Significance for Bennett

Mar 18, 2026; Oklahoma City, OK, USA; Saint Mary's Gaels head coach Randy Bennett speaks to reporters during a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

For an incoming head coach, setting the culture is paramount, especially for a program that is predominantly overlooked in these situations. In the past, developing a culture meant retaining players for several years and building continuity. With NIL, that process has dramatically changed, and establishing a winning identity requires acquiring players through the portal.

"What I'm looking forward to is building this program into a program that has a lot of continuity and build where it is a power in the Big 12," Bennett said during his introductory press conference. "There have been flashes, so I don't ever want to diminish what some other peoples' work has been, but that's what I think we can do, and that's what I'm looking forward to. Get Sun Devil basketball back to the top."

Portland’s Joel Foxwell, right, shoots over Oregon’s Wei Lin during the first half at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene Dec. 17, 2025. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Foxwell Has Talent

Foxwell is a name that will fly under the radar, but the 6-foot-1, 180-pound guard averaged 15.6 points, 6.5 assists, and 4.3 rebounds while shooting 39.3 percent from the field and 31.9 percent from three-point range. The do-it-all guard will be entering this sophomore year next season, and under Bennett's guidance, Foxwell could develop into a foundational asset for the program.

"We're going to fire a shot, great basketball job," Bennett explained. "We're expecting to hit it running in year one. We're starting to build a team. I think you can expect a competitive team, a team that is playing in the NCAA Tournament, a team that's trying to get where they're playing for conference championships. It won't be easy, but it's definitely doable."

Jan 31, 2026; Spokane, Washington, USA; Saint Mary's Gaels head coach Randy Bennett reacts after a play against the Gonzaga Bulldogs in the first half at McCarthey Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images | James Snook-Imagn Images

With the transfer portal closing on Tuesday, the Sun Devils have signed Foxwell and Gonzaga transfer Emmanuel Innocenti. While those two additions won't be enough to move the needle, the Sun Devils are off to a steady start under Bennett, who will undoubtedly elevate Arizona State to at least a competent level in 2026.