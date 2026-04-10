What NFL Scouts Are Saying About Arizona State's Top Prospects

TEMPE -- Less than two weeks remain before former Arizona State stars officially learn which city they will begin their journey in the NFL.

The expectation is that at least four Sun Devils will be selected between April 23-25, with potential for one or two more to sneak in, but the consensus is more split to an extent this cycle compared to previous ones as well.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils head coach Kenny Dillingham reacts against the Arizona Wildcats in the second half during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Follow how the top three Arizona State prospects are currently being viewed by the league below - as well as where they should be getting selected - with ASU on SI.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) with tight end Chamon Metayer (7) against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Jordyn Tyson

Tyson has been viewed as a shoo-in as a first-round pick for over a year at this point, although cracks have formed in that foundation to an extent.

While Tyson's ability to get open, willingness to support the run game as a blocker, and extensive track record of producing at an elite level continue to be noted, there are real concerns about the superstar's durability, as he has suffered three season-ending injuries in the last four seasons.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Tyson has an opportunity to buck the consensus on how the consensus appears to be trending next Friday when he participates in a private workout for prospective NFL franchises.

Oct 25, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils defensive back Keith Abney II (1) against the Houston Cougars at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Keith Abney II

The consensus appears to be that the All-Big 12 cornerback is solidified as a second-round pick at this stage - not quite in the upper echelon of prospects at the position, but also noticably higher than those that are slated to be taken in the later rounds.

“He’s trusted and well-respected in [Arizona State’s] building. Very competitive and very smart" are the words of a regional AFC scout when discussing Abney's standing among the draft community.

Arizona State defensive back Keith Abney II (1) runs back after a catch during the first day of fall practice in Tempe, Ariz. on July 30, 2025. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The main factor holding Abney back as a solidified first-round prospect lies in measuring in at under 5'10", but the film, production, and positive things that are said about Abney as a person have to be taken into account.

Sep 20, 2025; Waco, Texas, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils offensive lineman Max Iheanachor (58) in action against the Baylor Bears during the first half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Max Iheanachor

The expectation at this stage is that a Nigerian native will be selected in the first round of the draft, with New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel taking a vested interest in Iheanachor during ASU's Pro Day on March 27.

Iheanachor's sub-five second 40-yard dash, impressive horizontal athleticism, and statistical profile that matched tantalizing film in 2025 has boosted the consensus view on him heading into draft day.

Mar 1, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Arizona State offensive lineman Max Iheanachor (OL29) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Sun Devils have done a good job boosting their stock as of late.