Next ASU Players Who Could Follow Jordyn Tyson to NFL

TEMPE -- Arizona State is officially back on the map as a destination school for NFL hopefuls - this came into full focus with two-year superstar Jordyn Tyson being selected with the 8th overall pick in the first round by the New Orleans Saints.

Tyson is the first player (and receiver) to be a first-round pick in the draft since Brandon Aiyuk, but he is sure to be far from the last under head coach Kenny Dillingham. A large part of this equation rests on WR coach Hines Ward and the pedigree the NFL legend brings to the table, as reflected in the roster building for the 2026 season, which took place in January.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Arizona State on SI projects the next two players at the WR position that are likely to follow Tyson to the league below.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils head coach Kenny Dillingham against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Omarion Miller

Miller faces stiff competition in the 2027 receiver class, as Jeremiah Smith, Cam Coleman, Ryan Williams, and Nick Marsh are considered elite prospects that already have the undivided attention of the scouting world at this stage.

Miller's first full year as a starter in 2025 didn't disappoint after earning 100-yard performances in his first two seasons at Colorado, as the Louisiana native eclipsed 800 yards and earned eight touchdowns while also averaging 18 yards per catch.

Arizona State wide receiver Omarion Miller (4) during practice on March 24, 2026, at Kajikawa Practice Fields in Tempe. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Miller's blend of second-gear speed, route-running versatility, and blocking ability perfectly encapsulates what an elite receiver in the Big 12 should look like. While Miller isn't considered a first-round prospect at this point, he has the ability to rise up to that level over the next eight months.

Mar 3, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils head football coach Kenny Dillingham (left) with booster Jay Blegen against the Kansas Jayhawks at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Reed Harris

Harris was the second elite addition Ward made at the receiver position in January, which helped cap off a splendid class for the Sun Devils.

The Montana native was never fully able to break out as a star player due to a lack of strong infrastructure around him, but he averaged over 20 yards per catch, a true display of what he could be as a focal point of a better offense.

Arizona State wide receiver Reed Harris (3) high fives kids that came to see the team practice during a spring practice at Kajikawa practice fields in Tempe, Ariz. on April 14, 2026. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Arizona State was an ideal destination for Harris, as his 6'5" frame and fluid movement have translated perfectly into Kenny Dillingham's offense - his connection with Kentucky transfer Cutter Boley has been conspicuous to add gas to the flame.

Harris' elite size, ball-tracking skills, and refined way of playing the position should certainly play into being a high selection come this time next year.