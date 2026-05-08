Arizona State's Non-Conference Schedule Officially Shaping Up

TEMPE -- Six months still remain before the 2026-27 men's basketball season tips off for the Arizona State Sun Devils, but the excitement behind the campaign is already palpable amongst the fanbase.

First-year head coach Randy Bennett is seeking to take Arizona State to another level that Bobby Hurley reached at times, but not consistently. The most crucial steps in this process included constructing a roster with a high floor, hiring an all-star coaching staff, and finalizing a schedule that would afford the Sun Devils a platform to make a real NCAA Tournament case .

Randy Bennett answers questions during a news conference at the Weatherup Center in Tempe on May 7, 2026. | Mark Henle/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Among the many topics that were discussed in Bennett's introductory press conference and talk with media on Thursday was the non-conference schedule - read more on the developments below.

Mar 11, 2026; Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, USA; Boston University Terriers forward Ben Defty (14) reacts after a foul in the second half against the Lehigh Mountain Hawks in the Patriot League Championship at Stabler Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Lang-Imagn Images | James Lang-Imagn Images

Bennett Reveals Where Team Is at in Scheduling

There are roughly eight games already on ASU's non-conference slate for the season ahead, with approximately six more matchups needing to be finalized.

Among the matchups that are already in stone are rematches against UCLA, Oregon State, and Oklahoma, while they will participate in the Acrisure Series a year after the Maui Invitational. The Sun Devils are making a trip to Oregon State after falling to their former Pac-12 foe at home last season, while they are taking on UCLA at home following playing on the road last season.

Bennett's approach appears to mirror what his predecessor had in mind, as Bobby Hurley seldom shied away from scheduling high-level power conference competition. A challenging non-conference slate would also likely aid transfers such as center Ben Defty and point guard Joel Foxwell in making a transition to the power five level.

Mar 19, 2026; Oklahoma City, OK, USA; Saint Mary's (CA) Gaels forward Paulius Murauskas (23) faces off against Texas A&M Aggies forward Zach Clemence (7) during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Why Arizona State's Scheduling Matters

The manner in which a tournament hopeful constructs their non-conference schedule has always been vital, but it may be as important as ever in an era where NET and NIL are prevalent at every turn.

Randy Bennett answers questions during a news conference at the Weatherup Center in Tempe on May 7, 2026. | Mark Henle/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Sun Devils will receive 18 Big 12 games, but much else is unclear, aside from being all but set to take on rival Arizona twice. The fewer games Arizona State plays against teams expected to be great, the more opportunities they need before conference play commences in January.

Ultimately, Arizona State will be better off with a more strenuous ramp-up to Big 12 play, and star power forward Paulius Murauskas looms large as a player who can change fortunes for the Sun Devils in a singular season.