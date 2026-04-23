Jake Fette Discusses Transition Period to Arizona State
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TEMPE -- Arizona State Sun Devils true freshman quarterback Jake Fette opted to forego the rest of his senior year of high school to come to Tempe and prepare for the 2026 season. This decision has ultimately paid off, as he has displayed as much growth as anyone on the roster over the last several weeks.
Fette spoke to the media following the practice that concluded spring workouts on Tuesday, where the four-star recruit discussed his transition to the college game, doubling down on his decision to join the Sun Devil program early, and much more.
To watch the full availability, view below.
Fette Joins Arizona State as High Profile Recruit
The El Paso, TX native committed to Arizona State in September of 2024 - sticking with his pledge for well over a year before officially signing in December of 2025.
His status as a 4-star recruit and top 200 player in the class made him one of the highest profile quarterbacks to sign with ASU outright heading into college - joining Jake Plummer, Jayden Daniels, and Jaden Rashada in that group.
To Fette's credit, he has looked much more polished as a passer and playmaker than the consensus expected during spring. The 6'1" dual-threat talent looked poised and didn't make many fatal mistakes. His natural talent shines on the field, as he has a special zip on his throws, is very mobile, and displays a confidence that cannot be taught, along with being mistake-averse on average.
Fette Poised To Compete to Start
The Arizona State starting QB battle has been the most high-profile competition of the offseason, with four different players vying to be QB1 in the season opener on September 5.
Cutter Boley is still the frontrunner to take this role, but Fette has built up a case to be considered once fall camp opens up in early August. It still seems more likely that Fette will be the starter down the road, but an incredible ramp-up to the season has earned past stars such as Daniels the benefit of the doubt in year one with the program.
Until then, the true freshman is returning home to El Paso for a sabbatical and to officially walk at graduation. When he returns over the summer, there will be more eyes on him than ever before as the likely heir apparent to start, perhaps in 2027 and beyond.
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Kevin Hicks is an Arizona State alumni and now serves as the Arizona State Beat Writer On SI.