Jake Fette Discusses Transition Period to Arizona State

TEMPE -- Arizona State Sun Devils true freshman quarterback Jake Fette opted to forego the rest of his senior year of high school to come to Tempe and prepare for the 2026 season. This decision has ultimately paid off, as he has displayed as much growth as anyone on the roster over the last several weeks.

Fette spoke to the media following the practice that concluded spring workouts on Tuesday, where the four-star recruit discussed his transition to the college game, doubling down on his decision to join the Sun Devil program early, and much more.

Del Valle alum Jake Fette, an incoming Arizona State freshman, joins ASU practice at Eastwood High School in El Paso, Texas, on Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025, during Sun Bowl week ahead of the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl. | Gaby Velasquez/ El Paso Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

To watch the full availability, view below.

Fette Joins Arizona State as High Profile Recruit

The El Paso, TX native committed to Arizona State in September of 2024 - sticking with his pledge for well over a year before officially signing in December of 2025.

His status as a 4-star recruit and top 200 player in the class made him one of the highest profile quarterbacks to sign with ASU outright heading into college - joining Jake Plummer, Jayden Daniels , and Jaden Rashada in that group.

Jake Fette (#2 QB) throws a pass during ASU football practice at Kajikawa Practice fields in Tempe, Arizona, on March 19, 2026. | Mark Henle/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

To Fette's credit, he has looked much more polished as a passer and playmaker than the consensus expected during spring. The 6'1" dual-threat talent looked poised and didn't make many fatal mistakes. His natural talent shines on the field, as he has a special zip on his throws, is very mobile, and displays a confidence that cannot be taught, along with being mistake-averse on average.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils head coach Kenny Dillingham reacts against the Arizona Wildcats in the second half during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Fette Poised To Compete to Start

The Arizona State starting QB battle has been the most high-profile competition of the offseason, with four different players vying to be QB1 in the season opener on September 5.

Cutter Boley is still the frontrunner to take this role, but Fette has built up a case to be considered once fall camp opens up in early August. It still seems more likely that Fette will be the starter down the road, but an incredible ramp-up to the season has earned past stars such as Daniels the benefit of the doubt in year one with the program.

Arizona State quarterbacks Cutter Boley (8), Mikey Keene (12), and Cameron Dyer (13) during practice on April 21, 2026, at Kajikawa practice fields in Tempe. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Until then, the true freshman is returning home to El Paso for a sabbatical and to officially walk at graduation. When he returns over the summer, there will be more eyes on him than ever before as the likely heir apparent to start, perhaps in 2027 and beyond.