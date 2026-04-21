Why ASU Stars Being Selected High Significant for Program

TEMPE -- In today's edition of the Arizona State Sun Devils Insider Podcast, we take a look at Jordyn Tyson's and Max Iheanachor's standing as prospects heading into draft day on Thursday, with much of the conversation resting on the significance of each being selected high.

Watch Today's Full Episode Below

Tyson's Standing, Significance of Stock

The last week has done wonders for Tyson's draft stock, as it now appears quite likely that the All-Big 12 megastar will be selected inside of the top 10 after a successful individual workout last Friday.

The likeliest landing spots for Tyson at this time seem to be the New Orleans Saints, Kansas City Chiefs, and New York Giants, although several other suitors are involved.

Aug 30, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) and Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) celebrates a touchdown in the fourth quarter between Arizona State Sun Devils and Northern Arizona Lumberjacks at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images | Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images

Tyson's likely standing as the first Sun Devil to be selected in the first round of the draft since Brandon Aiyuk in 2020 will do immeasurable work in continuing to rehab the image of the program, with the Texas native already leaving a mark before even being drafted.

This rests in elite transfer portal recruits in Omarion Miller and Reed Harris being locked in as key contributors for the 2026 squad. While both largely cited a desire to play for WR coach Hines Ward, there's little denying that Tyson's rise played a role in their decisions, as well as the opportunity to play for an NFL legend.

Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Arizona State offensive lineman Max Iheanachor (OL29) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Iheanachor Building Legacy for ASU OL

Arizona State has seldom developed NFL-caliber talent at the offensive line positions over the years - that changes with Iheanachor, who is trending towards being selected in round one in addition to Tyson.

Iheanachor's rise from little-known JUCO prospect into a legitimate star with an even higher ceiling is a testament to the job that OL coach Saga Tuitele has done in his time with Arizona State, with the opportunity to land in a spot that will aid him in fully realizing his elite ceiling.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils offensive lineman Max Iheanachor (58) against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Iheanachor's rise has left an immeasurably positive mark on Tuitele's recruiting pitches, reinforcing the fact that the seasoned coach had already been considered an elite recruiter. Now, Tuitele is receiving real interest from local blue-chip tackle Jake Hildebrand, an underrated local prodigy in Ben Lowther, and top players at the tackle positions from across the country.

The Arizona State football program is truly building a well-oiled professional development machine all-around, with the offensive line joining those ranks in a rapid fashion.