Kenny Dillingham Remains Unlikely to Leave Dream Job
TEMPE -- Arizona State football has seen their 2025 season face ups-and-downs over the first three quarters of the 12-game stretch - head coach Kenny Dillingham has done an undeniably admirable job of managing the rough patches in the process.
The team boasts a 6-3 record while still being in the running to win the Big 12 despite losing Sam Leavitt for the season, facing the absence of ST coordinator Charlie Ragle, and suffering a trio of disheartening losses.
The result of recent developments has been raised rumors that Dillingham might consider departing the program after two seasons - including according to a trio of CBS Sports writers in Richard Johnson, John Talty, and Chris Hummer - who placed the 35-year old in 'would he leave his alma matter?' category.
"Sources say Dillingham is very happy at Arizona State but if LSU came calling would he at least listen? What about Auburn, a place that Dillingham previously enjoyed working at under Gus Malzahn? Dillingham guided the Sun Devils to the CFP last season and loves working at his alma mater, but ahead of what could be a sizable roster makeover this offseason, perhaps the right job would tempt him."
Arizona State insider Chris Karpman reported on Thursday that Dillingham informed his team prior to last Saturday's victory over Iowa State that he would remain the coach of the program beyond the 2025 season - laying most of these sentiments to rest.
While Dillingham has described Arizona State as his dream job and has been steadfast in committing to what he has built up over the last three years, it's difficult to not be temped by high-profile jobs such as Auburn or Florida.
Now, Dillingham is tasked with seeking to find a way to move forward with the rumors pushed to the side - here is what he has to do next.
What are Upcoming Goals for Dillingham?
The most obvious goal is taking care of business over the final three games of the season - a trio of victories would keep the door open to reach the Big 12 title game.
Beyond this, Dillingham has to remained focused on not only rounding out the 2026 recruiting cycle - but also convincing current stars such as Leavitt to remain, while also creating a plan-of-attack to target transfer portal talents.
Arizona State returns to play next Saturday when they face West Virginia in Tempe.
