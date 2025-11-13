Three-Star 2027 WR Details Arizona State Recruitment
While Arizona State and head coach Kenny Dillingham are still waiting to land their first commitment of the 2027 recruiting cycle, they have made progress on numerous recruits. In the past month, the Sun Devils were named in the final ten schools for four-star running back Tyson Robinson and four-star wide receiver Osani Gayles.
Now, Arizona State seems to be in a strong position for yet another 2027 prospect, as a three-star wide receiver recently explained why the Sun Devils stand out compared to other programs that are recruiting him.
2027 Wide Receiver Speaks on His Arizona State Recruitment
Arizona State has been targeting Rob Larson, a three-star wide receiver from Folsom High School in Folsom, California, throughout his recruitment process, first extending him an offer in October of 2024.
Larson has attracted interest from some of the top programs in the country, earning a total of 15 Division I offers. Although many schools are interested in him, he recently told Rivals' Adam Gorney that four teams stand out: Arizona State, Wisconsin, BYU, and Vanderbilt
- “Some of the schools that stand out to me that have offered, the ones I talk to a lot have been Vanderbilt, Wisconsin, Arizona State, BYU, those have been the big ones recently,” Larson told Gorney.
The young wide receiver explained that he's a big fan of Arizona State's wide receiver coach, Hines Ward, and that while he hasn't been able to attend a game-day visit in Tempe this fall, he's been watching the Sun Devils all season and thinks they're a great program.
- "Hines Ward is a legit dude for sure," Larson told Gorney. "I remember when I first got that offer, he texted me and congratulated me, and my dad saw the phone and was like, ‘Hines Ward? That guy is a stud,’ and he was flipping out a little bit. They have a great thing going on there, too. I didn’t get a chance to go out to a game this season which kind of sucked, but it got busy with my games and having to leave on Fridays."
- "I’ve been keeping up with what they’re doing," Larson added. "They’re a great program. They’re definitely big on me and it’s a great feeling.”
While Larson isn't a blue-chip prospect, he's still a very talented recruit. Rivals' industry rankings list him as the No. 441 overall player in the 2027 class, the No. 56 wide receiver, and the No. 42 prospect from California.
He's only a junior at Folsom and still has a decent way to go before he commits anywhere. Still, it's clear that Dillingham and his staff have made a strong impression on Larson, and there's a real chance he could end up as a member of the Sun Devils' 2027 class.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.
Please follow us on X when you click right here, as well as @khicks_21 for nonstop Arizona State coverage!