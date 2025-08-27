Where Does ASU's Jake Fette Stand Among Elite 11 QBs
It is officially high school football season, and everyone is starting to scramble to hope for the best season they possibly can have. The Arizona State Sun Devils will be watching everyone closely as they are evaluating prospects with hopes to add more than just a total of 18 commits to the 2026 class.
That leads to the next subject, as they only have 18 commits in the class, which is below par for a lot of programs currently have. Just to put it in perspective, the North Carolina Tar Heels have a total of 36 commits, which is double the number of commits that the Arizona State Sun Devils have. The Arizona State Sun Devils just wrapped up what was a successful season as they made the college football playoffs.
Just because the Arizona State Sun Devils only have a total of 18 commits doesn't mean that they don't have some good ones.
One of the first ones they landed is the quarterback commit for the Sun Devils on the 2026 recruiting class, with that quarterback being arguably one of the better quarterbacks inside the state of Texas. Jake Fette is the quarterback being discussed as he is one of the top players in the state of Texas as a whole and especially at the quarterback position, as he was good enough to even secure himself a spot in the elite 11 finals, which he participated in and played very well in, which should've bumped him up in the rankings.
The Elite 11 was home to many talented quarterbacks, as many of the best quarterbacks in the class competed against each other in various drills to showcase their quality traits. Now that the 11 is wrapped up in his high school football season, they will lead 11 is keeping up with the elite 11 tracker, which is a tracker to determine how good each quarterback does on a weekly basis.
How Does Jake Fette's Stats Compare to The Others?
Unfortunately, the talented quarterback who has committed to the Arizona State Sun Devils in the 2026 recruiting class has yet to begin his season, as the majority of the other players in the class that competed at the late 11 have already at least played one game. So far, it looks as if the MVP of the 11 now at the high school level is Arizona commit Oscar Rios, who has done his job at a very high level.
