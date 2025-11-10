Three Things to Expect From Kenny Dillingham's Press Conference
TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils are now heading into week 12 of 14 of the regular season this Saturday, when they welcome the West Virginia Mountaineers to Tempe on Saturday morning.
Head coach Kenny Dillingham is winding down year three of his tenure with the program, and there is still much to play for despite numerous roadblocks that the team faces in 2025.
The 2024 Big 12 Coach of the Year is set to speak to the media in his weekly press conference later today - the head coach is typically thrilled to discuss a wide variety of topics during the sessions.
Arizona State on SI covers three key topics that have the potential to become questions that Dillingham will ultimately answer.
3. Injury Updates
This is one of the questions most frequently asked on a weekly basis. While the player availability reports will begin being unveiled on Wednesday, there's a strong possibility that certain updates are given on Monday.
Among those are the status of both Prince Dorbah and Tate Romney - a pair of key Sun Devils who missed the win over Iowa State. Dillingham had previously stated that the duo would be likely to return in last week's presser.
The status of WR Jordyn Tyson and S Xavion Alford will be worth monitoring as well, as Dillingham said the former is more likely to return vs Colorado, while he stated the latter has been working tirelessly to return this season after missing the last two months.
2. Talk of West Virginia Matchup
The things that West Virginia brings to the table and the challenges they present matchup-wise have been alluded to briefly, but this is the week where it can be expected that there will be more expansion on the linear matchup ahead.
Topics that might be covered here include West Virginia's run game, its freshman starting QB Scotty Fox Jr., and head coach Rich Rodriguez.
1. Addressing Recent Report
Insider Chris Karpman recently reported that Dillingham informed his team last week that he would return to Tempe for the 2026 season - officially quelling speculation that he would listen to advances from universities such as Florida and Auburn.
One of the most endearing qualities of the 35-year-old is his willingness to be open about things, and although he discussed the topic on local radio last week, there's a world in which the media is fascinated to know more about the ultimate developments that unfolded.
