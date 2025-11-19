Top Uncommitted 2026 Cornerback Visits Arizona State
Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham and the Sun Devils' recruiting staff have done a solid job during the 2026 recruiting cycle, securing 18 commitments, but they might not be done yet.
As early National Signing Day approaches, Arizona State aims to add more talent to its 2026 class, and it may be close to doing so, as they are scheduled to host a three-star cornerback and former Oklahoma State commit who is one of the top uncommitted recruits in the 2026 cycle on an official visit (OV).
Sun Devils Host Three-Star Cornerback For Official Visit
On November 18, Arizona State hosted Josiah Vilmael, a three-star cornerback from Fort Bend Travis High School in Richmond, Texas, on campus in Tempe for an OV.
Vilmael had previously been committed to Oklahoma State, but decomitted from the program in September after the Cowboys parted ways with former head coach Mike Gundy. Arizona State acted quickly, extending an offer to him on Sept 24.
The young cornerback's visit to Tempe comes shortly after he named Arizona State in his final eight schools alongside Arizona, Baylor, Cal, Iowa, Kansas State, Maryland, and Texas.
His OV with the Sun Devils is the fourth one he's taken so far since decommitting from Oklahoma State, along with trips to Baylor, Arizona, and Iowa. After his OV with Arizona State, he'll travel to Texas and Kansas State before the end of the season.
The 6'1", 185-pound cornerback would be a massive addition to Arizona State's 2026 class as Rivals' Industry rankings list him as the No. 1,166 overall player in the country, the No. 113 cornerback, and the No. 163 recruit from Texas.
As of today, Arizona, Kansas State, and Texas are the leaders in his recruitment, according to Rivals' recruiting prediction machine. Arizona State lags with less than a 1% chance to land Vilmael.
However, with a good visit, that could change, making the OV a crucial part of his recruitment process for the Sun Devils, as it gives them a chance to showcase their facilities and pitch him on the program face-to-face, which could help improve their standing in his recruitment.
Arizona State has two cornerbacks committed in their 2026 class: DaQuwan Dunn, a three-star from Richardson, Texas, and Jalen Williams, a three-star from Marietta, Georgia. Adding Vilmael would give the Sun Devils a solid prospect at a position of need, making him a priority recruit as the cycle winds down.
The odds are currently stacked against the Sun Devils in landing Vilamel. However, they have made it to his final eight schools, and hosting him on campus could completely change his perspective on the program.
