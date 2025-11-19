All Sun Devils

Top Uncommitted 2026 Cornerback Visits Arizona State

One of the top uncommitted recruits in the 2026 class, and a former Oklahoma State commit, took an official visit with Arizona State on Tuesday.

Max Dorsey

Oct 18, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils linebacker Martell Hughes (18) celebrates an interception with teammates Keith Abney II (1) and Justin Wodtly (95) against the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the second half at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Oct 18, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils linebacker Martell Hughes (18) celebrates an interception with teammates Keith Abney II (1) and Justin Wodtly (95) against the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the second half at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham and the Sun Devils' recruiting staff have done a solid job during the 2026 recruiting cycle, securing 18 commitments, but they might not be done yet.

As early National Signing Day approaches, Arizona State aims to add more talent to its 2026 class, and it may be close to doing so, as they are scheduled to host a three-star cornerback and former Oklahoma State commit who is one of the top uncommitted recruits in the 2026 cycle on an official visit (OV).

Sun Devils Host Three-Star Cornerback For Official Visit

On November 18, Arizona State hosted Josiah Vilmael, a three-star cornerback from Fort Bend Travis High School in Richmond, Texas, on campus in Tempe for an OV.

ASU helme
Oct 11, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; A general view of the helmet worn by the Arizona State Sun Devils during the game against the Utah Utes at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images / Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Vilmael had previously been committed to Oklahoma State, but decomitted from the program in September after the Cowboys parted ways with former head coach Mike Gundy. Arizona State acted quickly, extending an offer to him on Sept 24.

The young cornerback's visit to Tempe comes shortly after he named Arizona State in his final eight schools alongside Arizona, Baylor, Cal, Iowa, Kansas State, Maryland, and Texas. 

Rodney Bimage Jr
Nov 1, 2025; Ames, Iowa, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils defensive back Rodney Bimage Jr. (0) and Iowa State Cyclones running back Aiden Flora (21) share a verbal exchange during the first half at Jack Trice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-Imagn Images / Reese Strickland-Imagn Images

His OV with the Sun Devils is the fourth one he's taken so far since decommitting from Oklahoma State, along with trips to Baylor, Arizona, and Iowa. After his OV with Arizona State, he'll travel to Texas and Kansas State before the end of the season. 

The 6'1", 185-pound cornerback would be a massive addition to Arizona State's 2026 class as Rivals' Industry rankings list him as the No. 1,166 overall player in the country, the No. 113 cornerback, and the No. 163 recruit from Texas.

ASU footbal
Oct 18, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders wide receiver Caleb Douglas (5) is tackled by Arizona State Sun Devils defensive back Keith Abney II (1) and linebacker Jordan Crook (8) in the first half at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

As of today, Arizona, Kansas State, and Texas are the leaders in his recruitment, according to Rivals' recruiting prediction machine. Arizona State lags with less than a 1% chance to land Vilmael.

However, with a good visit, that could change, making the OV a crucial part of his recruitment process for the Sun Devils, as it gives them a chance to showcase their facilities and pitch him on the program face-to-face, which could help improve their standing in his recruitment.

Arizona State has two cornerbacks committed in their 2026 class: DaQuwan Dunn, a three-star from Richardson, Texas, and Jalen Williams, a three-star from Marietta, Georgia. Adding Vilmael would give the Sun Devils a solid prospect at a position of need, making him a priority recruit as the cycle winds down.

The odds are currently stacked against the Sun Devils in landing Vilamel. However, they have made it to his final eight schools, and hosting him on campus could completely change his perspective on the program. 

Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.

Please follow us on X when you click right here, as well as @khicks_21 for nonstop Arizona State coverage!

feed

Published
Max Doresy
MAX DORSEY

Max Doresy serves as the Western United States College Recruiting Beat Writer On SI. He graduated from the prestigious Syracuse University – S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications. Before that, he worked for the Pro Football Network and was part of the recruiting department for Syracuse University's football program.