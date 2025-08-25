Updating Arizona State's Tight End Group
Jason Mohns has quietly built up one of the most impressive position groups within the Arizona State roster - with both now and the future in mind.
A program that produced quality NFL tight ends in Todd Heap and Zach Miller has moved away from emphasizing the spot since.
Not under Dillingham.
The TE spot has been revitalized - and there is much to be excited about heading into 2025.
Chamon Metayer
Metayer was a second-team All-Big 12 selection a year ago, as he finished with 32 receptions for north of 300 yards and five touchdowns.
The returning senior is one of - if not the best - at the position in the conference.
Metayer's combination of size, technical blocking, and consistent hands is a driving force behind him being one of the best tight ends in the nation - nothing else has signified otherwise during fall camp season.
AJ Ia
Ia is already in an NFL frame as a freshman - standing at 6'6".
The four-star recruit has been a conspicuous contributor to various Arizona State drills and offensive possessions in scrimmage play - mostly as a receiver.
Ia's need to grow as a blocker and more advanced route runner - coupled with roster seniority - might force him to take a bit of a backseat in 2025.
Ia's future in Tempe is undeniably bright despite potentially not seeing the field much - there is obviously future NFL potential there.
Khamari Anderson
Anderson failed to gain much traction during his two seasons at Kentucky, but hasn't appeared to be subdued since arriving in Tempe.
Anderson's rapport with Sam Leavitt has been well-documented - the junior is certainly positioning himself to be the backup to Metayer and an under-the-radar impact player.
Cameron Harpole
Harpole is the player who gets lost in the fray of the three more discussed players at the position, but has been far from an afterthought for Mohns and Dillingham.
It's unclear how much Harpole will see the field this season, but he is absolutely capable of taking many in-game reps.
Read more on the case for Leavitt to be an All-American selection at season's end here, and if Dillingham has any built-in recruiting advantages in his role here.
Please let us know your thoughts on the tight end room - now and in the future - when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.
Please follow us on X when you click right here!