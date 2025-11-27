What is Best Finish in Arizona State-Arizona History?
TEMPE -- The Territorial Cup has frequently been tabbed as one of the most iconic rivalry games in the history of college football - Arizona State and Arizona have been engaged in a battle with a trophy being involved since 1899.
The history of the game has yielded numerous classic games, jaw-dropping finishes, and star-studded performances - what exactly is the most iconic ending of the entire series?
ESPN's Kyle Bonagura believes that the best ending to a game in the series came in the recent history of the game - 2018 to be exact, in a contest that the Sun Devils overcame a 19-point fourth quarter deficit to win the game 41-40.
"Few games in Territorial Cup history have delivered the kind of emotional whiplash that unfolded in Tucson in 2018. It featured a pair of first-year coaches -- Arizona's Kevin Sumlin and ASU's Herm Edwards -- and by the end of the third quarter, quarterback Khalil Tate had guided the Wildcats to a commanding 40-21 lead. A win would have made Arizona bowl-eligible, partially salvaging what was a disappointing debut season for Sumlin.
Instead, Arizona State turned in a remarkable fourth-quarter comeback that now serves as a fence post in the collapse of Arizona's program over the following two years. ASU quarterback Manny Wilkins led the Sun Devils on four scoring drives: a field goal, a touchdown and a field goal before the go-ahead score came on a 22-yard run from Eno Benjami with 3:08 left in the game. But even after all that, Arizona still put itself in position to win the game after a 14-play, 54-yard drive set up a 45-yard field goal in the waning moments. But again, there was heartbreak as the attempt missed, sealing the win for the Sun Devils.
It was a stunning defeat that Sumlin would never come back from and a prelude to one of the most miserable stretches in Arizona history, in which the Wildcats went 5-24."
How Has Rivalry Unfolded Since 2018?
As Bonagura stated, this spiraled into the most miserable stretch in Arizona's history - what wasn't mentioned is how Arizona State's program suffered in the years that followed behind incompetent leadership and a general lack of growth.
The rivalry has also suffered since the 2018 game, as there have only been two games that have finished with single-digit margins for the victors.
The Sun Devils have officially won three games since the 2018 bout - a 24-14 win in 2019, a shocking 70-7 triumph in 2020, and the 49-7 throttling in Tucson last season to clinch a spot in the Big 12 title game. The 38-15 win in 2021 no longer counts, as all of the victories accrued in that season were vacated by the NCAA. Arizona won 38-35 in 2022 and 59-23 in 2023.
What's at Stake in 2025?
There is an undeniable amount of high stakes on the line, as the Sun Devils are seeking to stay in the Big 12 title race, while Arizona is looking to potentially secure a 10-win season for the second time in three seasons.
Both teams are also seeking to take/keep control of the Territorial Cup, while both are also aiming to build positive momentum into a 2026 season in which they will be hopeful contenders for the Big 12 crown.
