When Will Arizona State Commit Zeth Thues Debut This Season?
The Arizona State Sun Devils have done a great job in the recruiting scene, as they have been looking to land the best prospects in the nation. They have landed players in many different states, including prospects from inside the state. One of the players that they have landed a commitment from is Zeth Thues.
Thues is one of the better players inside the state, as he is a safety prospect who has made headlines. He was recruited by the Arizona State Sun Devils as one of their top safety prospects on the recruiting board, and pulling him in was a huge win for the program. He is set to begin his season sooner rather than later, as his debut is set for this month. The talented prospect is set to play on Thursday next week to begin his season.
Here are all of the details that fans need to know.
The game will be played at home, as the Liberty High School Lions will take on the Mountain View Toros. The Toros enter the game as one of the better programs in the state, as the Toros are the 9th-ranked team in the state of Arizona and the 170th-ranked high school in the nation according to MaxPreps.
On the other hand, the Lions are ranked 32nd in the nation and ranked as the best team in the state of Arizona. The Lions will be the favorite entering the game, but the Toros will put up a fight with the hopes of dethroning the Arizona pre-season kings.
Thues detailed his season preview in a past article with Arizona State Sun Devils On SI.
"I just want to sharpen all the little details and fix any little tweaks in my game, so I can work on it," the talented prospect stated when speaking to Arizona State Sun Devils on SI about his preparation for his fourth and final season at the high school level.
"My personal goal is just to improve my production again and continue to get better at my man coverage because I think that’s my biggest flaw."
"We want to dominate every game and be the best defense in the state."
"To 3peat with my brothers and to just make open history. I’ve built a great connection with all of them and just want to finish high school off the right way," the talented prospect stated.
