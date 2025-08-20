When Does Arizona State Commit Cooper Reid Kickoff His Season?
The Arizona State Sun Devils have done a great job when it comes to the 2026 recruiting class. The Arizona State Sun Devils have landed many of their top targets, including a prospect at wide receiver who is one of the better players in the class.
That player is Cooper Reid.
Reid is the only WR commit in the class at this time after a de-commitment from Nalin Scott. Scott flipped away from the Arizona State Sun Devils to the Nebraska Cornhuskers, which left Reid as the lone commit for the Arizona State Sun Devils at the position in the 2026 recruiting class. Reid has remained loyal, and has told Arizona State Sun Devils On SI in the past that he is staying locked in with the Sun Devils. Luckily for the Sun Devils, that is exactly what he has done prior to his high school football season.
The Sun Devils commit is extremely talented and plays at Dripping Springs High School. Dripping Springs High School is located in Dripping Springs, Texas. He is set to begin his season on August 29th. The season for the prospect will begin on the road, as he and his teammates will travel to take on Vandgrift High School to begin his final high school season.
Here is what he had to say ahead of his final season.
"I am putting my head down and working every day. Trying to further and better my craft each and every day so I can do my best to help my team win games," the Arizona State Sun Devils commit stated when speaking to Arizona State Sun Devils On SI.
He then provided his personal goals for the season.
"A person goal for me is to have over 1000 yards receiving and to make an all state team."
Next he would discuss his team goals for his team.
"A team goal for this year is to make and win the state championship, but we’re taking it one day at a time, living in the moment and preparing to win every day."
Finally he detailed what would make this season a success.
"At the end of the day, I’m playing my senior high-school season with my boys that I’ve been playing with since the second grade, so in my eyes it’s already a success."
