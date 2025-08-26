Did Arizona State Target Trent Seaborn Win His Debut?
The Arizona State Sun Devils are one of the better recruiting teams when it comes to many different classes, but especially one of the better recruiting teams when it comes to offering and holding relationships with future classes like the class of 2027, which is the only other class that they can communicate with outside of visits other than the 2026 recruiting class.
They have been recruiting the class of 2027 heavily from many different positions, as they are hopeful that they can land the best of the best in the 2027 class. As one of the first positions that they begin looking into is the quarterback position, as expected as they are looking to land the better players in the class at the positions of need.
One of the players that they have been recruiting at the quarterback position in the 2027 recruiting class is one of the better players in the state of Alabama has a hole as they've been targeting the 2027 quarterback for the Thompson Warriors, who is one of the better players on that team as they are targeting Trent Seaborn.
Seaborn is an electric athlete who continues to show his true colors when it comes to the 2027 recruiting class as he is solidified himself as a division one down the line it's just a matter of where as many different schools are looking to land him schools like South Carolina and Arizona State, as well as others have really started to push for him as he has yet to make his decision.
He picked up where he left off as he started his season on Friday and showed many signs of success as he won his very first game of the season. Seaborn and Thompson High School played against Carver Montgomery High School, and won the game in the end, as they won the football game 37-6.
This was a huge beginning for the talented program; however, now they will have to turn their focus to arguably their toughest game of the season as they take on Grayson in Grayson, which is a program inside the state of Jorge that just finished as the state champions. This game will be one of the main ones that will be watched this week by those both in attendance and looking for streams, as it's anyone's ball game, but Grayson will likely enter as the favorite.
