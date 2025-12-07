Why ASU Fans Should Be Optimistic After the Huge Win

What a statement win. ASU basketball had a huge victory over the Oklahoma Sooners in Arizona. There are a lot of positive elements, but which ones should excite fans the most?

Team Effort

By far the best element of this game for ASU Basketball was that this was a team win for the Sun Devils, as they had multiple players contribute. Coach Hurley's team had 4 players score double digits, with Allen Mukeba having 9 points. So the fact that this team had almost 5 players scoring double-digit points is very impressive.

ASU head coach Bobby Hurley speaks to the press at Weatherup Center in Tempe, Ariz. on June 4, 2025. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Another way to tell that ASU had a great team game is that they had 17 total assists, again another very impressive stat for the team. The leader in assists for ASU was Noah Meeusen with 8. Overall, this was a game that the Sun Devils played in complete unity; everyone had a piece to play in the win, which is a very optimistic factor for this team going forward.

Oct 22, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Arizona Stateís Noah Meeusen speaks to media during Big 12 Menís Basketball media day at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: Sophia Scheller-Imagn Images | Sophia Scheller-Imagn Images

Andrija Grbovic's big game

While this was a very nice team win for ASU, they did have some individual players who stood out to had some really good games. One of those is foward, Andrija Grbovic. Up until this point, Grbovic has had a solid season so far. Before this game, his highest point total was eight against the Texas Longhorns in Week 6 and Southern Utah Thunderbirds in Week One.

Dec 6, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils forward Andrija Grbovic (14) celebrates a three point basket against the Oklahoma Sooners in the first half at PHX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Anna Carrington-Imagn Images | Anna Carrington-Imagn Images

This game served as Grbovic's breakout game, though, as he was tied at third for scoring for the Sun Devils. In this game, he had 11 points, which was tied with Marcus Adams Jr. for third place. Not only did Grbovic have a really nice point total, but he was also great in the shooting department, as he went 3-4 in 3-point shooting. The fact that Grbovic is heating, as well as ASU's established stars playing well, should make Sun Devil fans very excited.

ASU's Stars had a Big Day

Mar 13, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; The Adidas shoes with Arizona State Sun Devils mascot Sparky logo worn by Sun Devils guard Frankie Collins (1) in the second half against the Utah Utes at the T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Speaking of those established star players, they had a big game as well. First off, Anthony "Pig" Johnson had a really dominant day offensively. Johnson scored 16 points, was 2 for 2 in 3-point shooting, 4-5 in free throw shooting, and 5-8 for Field Goal, or two-point scoring. Overall, the fact that Johnson only missed four total shots is very impressive for him. Early in the season, he was a major highlight for ASU.

Dec 6, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona State University Sun Devils guard Anthony Johnson (2) dunks over Oklahoma University Sooners guard Jadon Jones (12) in the second half at PHX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Anna Carrington-Imagn Images | Anna Carrington-Imagn Images

Anthony "Pig Johnson" was not the only one-star who had a big game, as Maurice Odum had an awesome day, leading the Sun Devils in scoring with 17 points. Johnson was not only great in scoring, but rebounding as well as he had 5 offensive rebounds and 5 defensive rebounds.

Overall, this was a very dominant win for ASU and its basketball team. The fact that they won by a decisive 16 points is a great sign for fans, and hopefully, they can continue it.

Mar 8, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils head coach Bobby Hurley walks off the court at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images | Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images

