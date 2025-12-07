Why ASU Fans Should Be Optimistic After the Huge Win
What a statement win. ASU basketball had a huge victory over the Oklahoma Sooners in Arizona. There are a lot of positive elements, but which ones should excite fans the most?
Team Effort
By far the best element of this game for ASU Basketball was that this was a team win for the Sun Devils, as they had multiple players contribute. Coach Hurley's team had 4 players score double digits, with Allen Mukeba having 9 points. So the fact that this team had almost 5 players scoring double-digit points is very impressive.
Another way to tell that ASU had a great team game is that they had 17 total assists, again another very impressive stat for the team. The leader in assists for ASU was Noah Meeusen with 8. Overall, this was a game that the Sun Devils played in complete unity; everyone had a piece to play in the win, which is a very optimistic factor for this team going forward.
Andrija Grbovic's big game
While this was a very nice team win for ASU, they did have some individual players who stood out to had some really good games. One of those is foward, Andrija Grbovic. Up until this point, Grbovic has had a solid season so far. Before this game, his highest point total was eight against the Texas Longhorns in Week 6 and Southern Utah Thunderbirds in Week One.
This game served as Grbovic's breakout game, though, as he was tied at third for scoring for the Sun Devils. In this game, he had 11 points, which was tied with Marcus Adams Jr. for third place. Not only did Grbovic have a really nice point total, but he was also great in the shooting department, as he went 3-4 in 3-point shooting. The fact that Grbovic is heating, as well as ASU's established stars playing well, should make Sun Devil fans very excited.
ASU's Stars had a Big Day
Speaking of those established star players, they had a big game as well. First off, Anthony "Pig" Johnson had a really dominant day offensively. Johnson scored 16 points, was 2 for 2 in 3-point shooting, 4-5 in free throw shooting, and 5-8 for Field Goal, or two-point scoring. Overall, the fact that Johnson only missed four total shots is very impressive for him. Early in the season, he was a major highlight for ASU.
Anthony "Pig Johnson" was not the only one-star who had a big game, as Maurice Odum had an awesome day, leading the Sun Devils in scoring with 17 points. Johnson was not only great in scoring, but rebounding as well as he had 5 offensive rebounds and 5 defensive rebounds.
Overall, this was a very dominant win for ASU and its basketball team. The fact that they won by a decisive 16 points is a great sign for fans, and hopefully, they can continue it.
